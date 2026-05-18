DA’s rising star in Ekurhuleni Rasilingwane determined to better lives of the poor

For many, the grinding poverty where she grew up could have broken their spirits, but for her, it ignited a fire for justice.

Growing up in an informal settlement encouraged Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, affectionately known as Khathu, to take up politics so she could help alleviate poverty in the country.

Rasilingwane realised from an early age that politics was the only platform which would enable her to achieve her goal of creating a better life for the poor. She joined the DA some 17 years ago, and today she is the party’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate – a position she believes will allow her to change the lives of the poor.

and the political head of the Tembisa North constituency. She was born in Madombidzha, a small Limpopo village, but at age 10, her family relocated to the Moriting informal settlement near Tembisa in Ekurhuleni.

“When I arrived in Gauteng as a young girl, I saw rows and rows of informal settlements.

“I remember turning to my mother and telling her I don’t want to live there. A few months later, the place I feared became my reality. I was forced to confront harsh, cold truths that no child should have to accept.

“There was no switch to turn on the lights, no tap for running water and no flushing toilet – only a pit latrine. Conditions were not just difficult, but inhumane.”

Poverty

For many, the grinding poverty where she grew up could have broken their spirits, but for her, it ignited a fire for justice. Rasilingwane started her primary education at the Nwaxinyamani Primary School in a small village near Elim, Limpopo, and completed her matric at Newgate College in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

She went on to complete a BCom in marketing management at Boston Business College, as well as a postgraduate diploma in business administration at Wits University. She said the qualifications had equipped her with both practical and strategic skills to lead and serve effectively.

Rasilingwane: ‘I believe in fairness’

Her journey to the top was not easy, as she started as a DA grassroots activist, doing door-to-door canvassing and engaging directly with communities.

In 2016, she was elected as a City of Ekurhuleni councillor. She also participated in the DA Young Leaders Programme, served as constituency chair in Daveyton-Etwatwa and briefly as MMC for community safety. “Each of these roles has shaped my understanding of governance and deepened my commitment to public service. “I chose the DA because its values aligned with my own.

“I believe in fairness, accountability, non-racialism and creating real opportunities for people to improve their lives. The DA stood out as a party that prioritises clean governance and puts people first.”

MPL, DA Ekurhuleni Mayoral Candidate, Khathutshelo Rasilingwanepose for a photograph at the DA’s Nkululeko House headquarters in Johannesburg,6 May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The outspoken politician has thanked her supportive family, who were there for her during hard times.

“I have two sisters who have played an important role in shaping who I am. ‘My family has been a strong pillar of support. Their encouragement and understanding have played a crucial role in my journey.”

She said her parents played a significant role in shaping her values. Even though her father died in 2002, her mother remained the strongest pillar of strength in her life.

Rasilingwane’s role as political head for Tembisa North is to provide oversight, hold government accountable and champion policies that improve people’s daily lives through better governance and service delivery.

Ekurhuleni’s finances

When asked what she would do if she became the mayor of Ekurhuleni, Rasilingwane said her first priority would be to stabilise the city’s finances and ensure every rand is spent responsibly. She said there was a need to restore basic service delivery – water, electricity, roads and waste management – so residents can live with dignity.

Rasilingwane has pledged to take a firm stance against corruption by enforcing accountability and consequences.

“At the same time, we must create an environment that attracts investment, supports small businesses and grows the local economy, while making communities safer.

“One of the biggest challenges is confronting a system that has been weakened by years of mismanagement and lack of accountability. There is also the challenge of restoring public trust, as many residents have become disillusioned with politics due to broken promises,” she said.

Ekurhuleni needs a capable government that puts residents first, not political interests. She added South Africa has immense potential and with the right leadership, “we can build a future that works for everyone”.

Rasilingwane has urged the youth who wish to emulate her to remain grounded in their values, work hard and never underestimate the power of consistency. She added that leadership was not about titles, but about service.

– [email protected]