Rand Water maintenance to leave these Joburg areas dry for days

Residents should not expect an immediate return to normal once maintenance is complete.

Millions of Johannesburg residents across at least eight water supply systems face reduced or no water pressure from 29 May, as Rand Water embarks on a 96-hour planned maintenance programme that engineers warn could take several additional days to fully normalise.

The work will affect multiple Johannesburg Water systems simultaneously.

Johannesburg Water confirmed the scope of the disruption.

“Rand Water is set to conduct major maintenance work on the bulk water supplier’s infrastructure from 29 May to 02 June 2026 (96 hours) and again on 17 July 2026, which will impact some of Johannesburg Water’s systems,” the utility stated.

The maintenance targets the bulk supplier’s Vereeniging, Zuikerbosch and Zwartkopjes systems.

Joburg Water explained that the work is intended “to improve plant availability, reliability and efficiencies towards a more flexible system.”

The utility added that “the period between May and July generally experiences lower temperatures and reduced water demand,” making it the optimal window for such interventions.

What gets switched off and when

The most severe impact will be felt on 29 May, when pumping at Rand Water’s Palmiet Pump Station will be halted entirely between 7am and 7pm.

The Palmiet system feeds Joburg Water’s Midrand system.

Pumping will then resume at 89% capacity from 30 May through 2 June, before being restored to full capacity at 7pm on 2 June.

The Eikenhof Pump Station, which supplies both the Roodepoort and Randburg systems, faces a different reduction.

Joburg Water noted that on 29 May from 7am to 7pm, “Pumping at the Eikenhof will be reduced to 91%,” returning to 100% from 30 May through to 2 June.

Separate works at Zwartkopjes will affect the Crown Gardens, Eagles Nest, Aeroton, Forest Hill and Parktown areas.

Joburg Water warned that for the 23-hour Vereeniging valve replacement, “Pumping at 67%” would apply, while the Forest Hill valve replacement would mean “No supply to Forest Hill meter for 40 hours.”

These areas will be affected by Rand Water’s maintenance

The disruption cuts across at least eight Johannesburg Water supply systems: Midrand, Randburg, Roodepoort, Soweto, Deep South, Commando, Sandton and Central.

Among the Midrand system areas facing supply interruptions are:

Kyalami Estate,

Halfway House,

Steyn City,

Noordwyk,

Ivory Park Ext. (All),

Diepsloot A.H.,

Riverglen,

Rabie Ridge and

Grand Central Ext. (All), along with dozens of other suburbs and extensions.

In the Randburg system, affected areas include:

Honeydew,

North Riding,

Northcliff Ext. (All),

Randpark,

Linden,

Bryanston Ext 3 & 5,

Cosmo City Ext. (All) and

Sundowner, among many others.

Meanwhile, Roodepoort system’s affected areas include:

Florida,

Roodepoort,

Little Falls Ext. (All),

Ontdekkerspark,

Wilgeheuwel,

Strubensvallei,

Poortview and

Radiokop A.H., together with surrounding extensions.

Johannesburg Water confirmed: “Residents may experience poor pressure to no water during the maintenance period.”

Click the link below to check if your area is affected:

What residents should do now

Joburg Water urged residents not to wait until the last moment to prepare.

The utility stated that “residents are encouraged to store water well in advance in preparation for the maintenance and avoid preparing on the eve of the planned maintenance as this drains the system.”

Water tankers will be deployed across affected communities.

“Johannesburg Water will make arrangements for alternative water supply at strategic points within the affected areas,” the utility confirmed.

Ward councillors are also being looped in ahead of the shutdown.

Johannesburg Water noted that “engagements with Ward Councillors are also scheduled for this week to appraise them on the planned maintenance and to coordinate the distribution of alternative water supply within the affected areas.”

Recovery will take time, even after the taps come back

Residents should not expect an immediate return to normal once maintenance is complete.

Joburg Water was explicit on this point, warning: “Please note that after each maintenance has been completed, it will take several days for the system to fully recover, and for normal water supply to return.”

The social media notices issued under #RandWaterMaintenance2026 echoed this caution, stating plainly: “Full recovery takes several days post completion of maintenance.”

The July phase of the maintenance will bring a further round of supply reductions.

Johannesburg Water confirmed that the 17 July 2026 Eskom maintenance work at Zuikerbosch will affect Sandton, Linksfield, Randjeslaagte, South Hills, Crown Gardens, Alan Manor, Aeroton, Eagles Nest, Parktown, the Commando System (Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill), Randburg, Roodepoort and Soweto, with Palmiet pumping reduced to 78% and Eikenhof to 50%.