By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

16 Dec 2024

At least 13 people killed in Eastern Cape head-on collision

All six occupants of the SUV, believed to be family members, died on the scene, along with seven from the minibus taxi.

At least 13 people killed in Eastern Cape accident

Picture: Arrive Alive

At least 13 people have died in an accident involving an SUV and a minibus taxi on the N9 outside Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning.

Eastern Cape department of transport spokesperson said that the accident the SUV, a Mazda CX5, with six occupants and a minibus taxi collided head-on.

All six occupants of the SUV, believed to be family members, died on the scene, along with seven from the minibus taxi.

The 14th victim later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

This is a developing story

