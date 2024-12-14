Driver crashes into six trucks and five other vehicles on N3 in Durban

According to Sibiya, from 1 to 12 December, the province has recorded 63 crashes, an increase from 56 during the same period last year.

One person has died and several others were injured in a multiple vehicle crash just before the Marianhill Toll Plaza on the N3, Durban Bound, on Friday evening.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, a heavy motor vehicle from Zimbabwe collided with six trucks and five light motor vehicles.

“We request motorists to avoid the area, use alternative routes, and delay any trips leading to the Marianhill Toll Plaza,” said Ndabezinhle Sibiya, spokesperson for the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma.

December crashes in KZN

“We have unfortunately recorded an increase of 13%,” said Sibiya.

In terms of fatalities, the province recorded 61 deaths during this period last year, compared to 64 this year.

Accidents and fatalities in KZN

eThekwini is leading with 26 crashes and 26 fatalities.

King Cetshwayo – 10 crashes and 10 fatalities

Ugu – 10 crashes and 10 fatalities

Zululand – 5 crashes and 5 fatalities

Umgungundlovu – 3 crashes and 3 fatalities

Umkhanyakude – 3 crashes and 3 fatalities

Uthukela – 3 crashes and 3 fatalities

Ilembe 2 crashes and 2 fatalities

Umzinyathi – 1 crash and 1 fatality

Harry Gwala – no accidents and fatalities

“According to our analysis, most of these fatal crashes occur between 6am and 10am. And between 5pm and 1am over the weekend,” said Sibiya.

The leading causes of accidents are speeding, drunken driving, fatigue and roadworthiness of vehicles.

The province will be carrying out roadblocks involving different law enforcement agencies from Friday evening until next week.

“The target is to have more than 99 speed operations across all corners of the province by the end of the festive season,” said Sibiya.

“We remain worried about the increasing number of young people who are perishing on our roads, most of them under the influence of alcohol.

“We have deployed road safety officers who are working with local municipal road safety teams.”