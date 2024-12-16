Another truck plunges into bus and two cars on N3 in Durban

At least 10 people were injured after another truck plunged into a bus and two cars just before the Marianhill Toll Plaza on the N3, Durban-bound, on Sunday.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements, a truck travelling from Zambia loaded with copper experienced brake failure and plunged into a bus and two cars at the Marrianhill Toll Plaza.

About ten passengers from the bus were taken to Prince Mashiyeni Hospital and are receiving medical attention.

“In view of the driver’s admission that the truck experienced break failure, we believe that the owner of the truck must be held accountable,” said MEC Siboniso Duma.

“On the other hand, we are strengthening our roadworthiness inspections through the deployment of 197 traffic officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation.”

Truck accidents in KZN

Duma said accidents involving trucks are receiving the government’s urgent attention.

On Friday evening, one person died, while several others were injured in a multiple vehicle crash just before the Marianhill Toll Plaza on the N3, Durban Bound.

According to the department, a heavy motor vehicle from Zimbabwe collided with six trucks and five light motor vehicles.

According to the department, from 1 to 12 December, the province recorded 63 accidents. This is an increase from 56 during the same period last year.

In terms of fatalities, the province recorded 61 deaths during this period last year, compared to 64 this year.

“According to our analysis, most of these fatal crashes occur between 6am and 10am. And between 5pm and 1am over the weekend,” said the department.

The leading causes of accidents are speeding, drunken driving, fatigue and roadworthiness of vehicles.

The province has been carrying out roadblocks involving different law enforcement agencies from Friday evening.

“The target is to have more than 99 speed operations across all corners of the province by the end of the festive season,” said Sibiya.

“We remain worried about the increasing number of young people who are perishing on our roads, most of them under the influence of alcohol.

“We have deployed road safety officers who are working with local municipal road safety teams.”