Eskom to disconnect 15 Free State towns over billions worth of debt

Four municipalities in the Free State have two months to convince Eskom not to switch their electricity off.

Four municipalities in the Free State face disconnection by Eskom over a combined R4.9 billion debt.

The Nala, Moqhaka, Masilonyana and Ngwathe local municipalities were notified on Thursday warning them that they had roughly eight weeks to address the arrears.

The four councils have been engaged in various interventions in recent years, with Eskom stating they had exhausted their options under the Municipal Finance Management Act and related legislature.

Disconnection by 17 April

Masilonyana and Nala have outstanding accounts of R227 million and R936 million each, while Moqhaka and Ngwathe owe Eskom R1.5 billion and R2.3 billion, respectively.

Towns affected include, but would not be limited to, Bothaville and Wesselsbron in Nala, and Kroonstad, Steynsrus and Viljoenskroon in Moqhaka.

ALSO READ: Eskom ‘not to blame’ for Joburg’s electricity debt crisis – Outa

Residents in Ngwathe who are facing a dark Easter weekend include Parys, Heilbron, Phiritona, Edenville Vredefort and Koppies.

Masilonyana covers Brandfort, Theunissen, Verkeerdevlei and Winburg.

“Eskom hereby notifies all stakeholders and residents of the municipalities whose rights are likely to be materiality and adversely affected of its intention to reduce, interrupt or terminate the supply of electricity to specific areas within the municipality with effect from 17 April,” the national energy supplier stated.

Sporadic payments

Payment issues at Ngwathe date back to 2009 and have been under intense scrutiny by Eskom since 2022.

Like the other three municipalities facing disconnection in April, Ngwathe was placed under debt relief measures in March 2023.

Despite monthly invoices ranging between R30 million and R57 million, Ngwathe has paid Eskom R49 million in the last 14 months, including two payments of R11 million and eight monthly payments of R1 million.

ALSO READ: City Power debt: Which SDC’s owe Eskom the most?

Moqhaka’s R1.5 billion bill began accumulating in 2016, with Eskom offering assistance in February 2022.

Between December 2023 and May 2024, the municipality made no payments to Eskom, following that streak up with round payments ranging between R5 million and R10 million.

Final decision by 3 April

The Nala municipality has not paid Eskom since September and has only made three payments totalling R19 million since December 2023, despite 13 invoices amounting to R204 million.

Similarly, Masilonyana has only paid R2.3 million to Eskom since December 2023 and went nine consecutive months in 2024 without paying the utility.

“Eskom appreciates the hardships the communities and the economy will suffer should it exercise its statutory powers to disconnect the municipalities,” the utility stated.

“There are no other meaningful options available for Eskom to stop the debt from growing and to collect for current consumption on bulk supply,” Eskom explained.

Affected communities may submit written representations and comments to Eskom by 13 March with the final decision to be taken by 3 April.

NOW READ: Eskom owed R81.6 billion by municipalities: Who owes the most?