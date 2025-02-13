Johannesburg power outages: Brace for a week of planned cuts in these 39 areas

Next week's planned power cuts will last for eight hours in some of the affected areas in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg residents should brace themselves for power outages varying from seven to eight hours in 39 areas of the City of Gold starting next Monday, 17 February.

According to City Power Johannesburg, the power cuts are necessary to perform maintenance work on their electricity network.

Another positive outcome of the interruption will be an improvement in service, as outdated electricity networks tend to deliver poor electricity supply.

Johannesburg power outages: Where and when?

Take a look at all the areas which will be affected by the incoming Johannesburg power outages:

Monday, 17 February: Power outage from 9am to 5pm in these areas:

International Business Gateway (IBG)

Midridge Park Ext. 13

Halfway Gardens Ext. 103

Erand Gardens Ext. 49

Wednesday, 19 February: Maintenance at Parkhurst Substation will result in a power outage from 8am to 4pm in these areas:

Victory Park

Linden

Pierneef Park

Some parts of Blairgowrie

Thursday, 20 February: Maintenance at Glen Lea Substation will affect these areas from 8am to 4pm:

Lea Glen

Fleurhof

Rand Water

Thursday, 20 February: In Kyalami Park SWS the power outage will take place from 9am to 5pm in these areas:

Indianapolis

Kyalami Boulevard

Monza Close

Silverton Crescent

Monte Carlo Crescent

Bonnita

Friday, 21 February: The Stormille Switching Station power outage from 8am to 4pm will affect these areas:

Stormille

Highgate Mall

Putcotin

Saturday, 22 February: The power outage at Gressworld Substation will affect these areas from 8am to 3pm:

Wynberg 1 and 2

Wynberg East and West

Wynberg/Kew

Kew South and West

Kew/Bramley View

Glenhazel

Glenhazel South

Rambrandt Park

Lombady East

Bramley Gardens/Kew

Linksfield North Ext. 7

Bramley Park/Athol

Silvamonte

Lyndust East

Crystal Gardens

Sunningdale/Rambrandt

How to prepare for an outage

Keep your cellphone fully charged when the power is on.

Make sure your vehicle(s) have fuel in the tank – petrol stations cannot pump fuel during power outages.

Release your automatic electric garage door mechanisms so that you can gain access to your property during a power outage.

Switch your electric security gates to “manual” to avoid being either locked out of or in your home.

Keep boiled water in thermos flasks for hot drinks during a power outage.

Prepare meals before a power outage starts.

Keep a stock of essential tinned foods and snacks that do not need refrigeration – preserved foods are easy alternatives if you were not able to prepare a meal before the power outage starts.

Invest in a small LP gas heating ring for essential cooking and to boil water for hot drinks – make sure you have an extra bottle of gas.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed at all times – a power outage of four hours should not cause food spoilage and a freezer should keep food frozen and safe for at least a day.

Most medications that need refrigeration can be kept in a closed fridge for several hours without spoiling.

