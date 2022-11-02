15,000 solar geysers to be rolled out to needy homes

Citizen Reporter

City Power has partnered with the department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE) to procure and roll out 15,000 solar water geysers to needy homes in Johannesburg as the multiparty government embraces green energy.

The department will be supplying the City with the first batch of 15,000 solar water geysers at no cost.

“I am extremely proud of the progress made by City Power in proactively finding green energy solutions and keep to the promises we have as we have made to our residents,” MMC for Environment & Infrastructure Services, Cllr. Michael Sun said on Wednesday.

“CEO of City Power Tshifularo Mashava and her team are crafting a blueprint to start rolling this out to the neediest homes in the city of gold.”

ALSO READ: Watch: Sick of load shedding? Follow these steps to go solar

City Power will develop criteria for the beneficiaries and prioritise orphanages, hospices, old age homes and animal shelters.

The implementation of the solar geyser project, according to Sun, will also create an opportunity for DMRE to train City Power technicians, community-based electricians and SMMEs and ensure that these opportunities be offered to the communities where the solar water geysers will be installed.

Solar high masts

City Power will soon be launching a solar powered high masts lighting program in vulnerable areas that are prone to spurts of crime during load shedding.

“We are determined to improve public lighting and safety in our communities. It’s under the veil of darkness that crime increases so as a matter of urgency City Power will be rolling out solar powered high mast lighting in crime prone areas,” Sun said.

“Our first port-of-call will be Eldorado Park and areas like Soweto, Doornkop and Orange farm where Eskom is the main supplier of electricity and loadshedding plunges these vulnerable communities into the dark.”

ALSO READ: Banks face avalanche of demand from customers trying to ditch Eskom and go solar

The solar high masts are expected to be rolled out in December and will also be fitted in areas where there is not provision for electricity.

The tenders for the solar powered high masts lighting program as well as the fitment of solar panels at City Power Reuven headquarters are currently being evaluated.

“We refuse to simply talk about embracing green energy solutions. This multiparty government does what it says and the good news doesn’t just end there,” Sun said.

“City Power has partnered with the Joburg Markets to fit the market roofs with solar panels so the Market will move to green and renewable energy and with the electricity saved there, we will feedback into the grid for areas in need.”



