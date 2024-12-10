16 Days of Activism comes to an end but the fight against GBV continues

A "whole-of-society approach is crucial to fight GBV -not only for these 16 days but for all 365 days of the year."

As 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children draws to a close on Tuesday, several organisations have called for the government and citizens to do more in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

2 171 rape cases were reported from July to September this year, a 3.6% increase year-on-year. Police also recorded 422 incidents of sexual assault, 68 attempted sexual offences, and a 41 cases of sexual contact offences.

“These figures underscore the entrenched and pervasive nature of GBV in our communities,” said DA Gauteng Spokesperson for Community Safety Michael Sun.

Sun said a “whole-of-society approach is crucial -not only for these 16 days but for all 365 days of the year”.

“We are unwavering in our commitment to fighting GBV and advocating for safer environments for all. The DA are resolute in our fight against crime, not just in Gauteng but across South Africa. Together, let us work towards a society free from violence and fear.”

He called on all citizens to join the cause.

“Only through collective action, awareness, and systemic change can we eliminate the scourge of GBV from our society.”

Shelters in crisis

Among the projects undertaken by the party over the last 10 days have been donating personal protection devices, proposing self-defence training during Physical Education classes in Gauteng schools, and visiting shelters.

The National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA) recently appeared in Parliament where it highlighted the struggles many shelters face due to funding constraints.

NSMSA, an umbrella organisation supporting over 100 GBV shelters, noted a recent report that found 85% of women seeking help do so with children, many of whom need healthcare.

It said South Africa must “commit to addressing the systemic failures in prevention and justice”.



“Survivors turn to shelters when every other system fails them.

“But shelters cannot continue to do this lifesaving work in the face of chronic underfunding on top of systemic dysfunction – which includes severe delays in GBV case resolutions, poor police responses, and inadequate survivor protection measures and inadequate administrative processes.”

It said these failures not only prolong survivors’ trauma but expose them to secondary victimisation.

“Shelters are meant to be temporary havens but systemic delays mean survivors stay for months or even years, waiting for justice that never comes.

“Meanwhile, shelters are stretched to breaking point, juggling overcrowding, limited resources, and increasing demand.

“The ripple effects are devastating – for survivors, for shelters and their staff, and for the fight against GBV and femicide.”

Challenging attitudes

The Human Sciences Research Council’s first national GBV study, released last month highlighted some of the attitudes that may lead to GBV.

These include:

70% of men believe a woman should obey her husband.

23% believe a woman can never refuse sex with her husband.

15% believe a husband has the right to punish his wife for perceived wrongs.

“These beliefs are not just wrong—they are dangerous,” said Craig Wilkinson, Founder and CEO of the non-profit organisation Father A Nation.

“If we do not dismantle these myths, we cannot expect to see a meaningful reduction in GBV.”

Since its inception in 2010, Father A Nation has worked to address the root causes of GBV, crime and fatherlessness with the belief that “if we heal men, we will heal society.”

Human Sciences Research Council said its findings underscored “the urgent need for targeted interventions that address the systemic and behavioural drivers of GBV, with a focus on mental health, substance abuse, and transforming harmful gender norms.”

