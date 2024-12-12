Celebs And Viral

‘He moered me’: Dineo Ranaka on ex-husband’s alleged cheating and abuse

Dineo previously shared that her marriage lasted for three months.

GBV

Radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka recently shared candid details about why she chose to walk away from her first marriage.

During her sit-down on L-Tido’s podcast, Dineo opened up about the alleged abuse and betrayal that forced her to leave her toxic relationship.

“He moered me… We can do a lot of things, but I don’t understand why we must hit each other,” she said.

The radio anchor said her ex-husband was not only physically abusive but also a serial cheater.

“And also that wild cheating. There is that incident that might transpire between two people, and we can forgive it and move past it. But when you have made your life into the vaginal olympics, then no…

“There’s cheating you can forgive, but then there’s the kind where it’s like opening a cupboard and all the roaches come out. That’s when you leave the property. I am not attacking anyone’s character; I’m just speaking of what I was exposed to.”

Dineo clarified that she is not a feminist, but emphasised that there are things women should never tolerate in relationships.

“A woman should only submit to a man who submits himself to God.

“You submit yourself to a man who can come back to his godly ways, not a man who’s lost far too deep and is pretending to be godly.”

Working on her marriage

Dineo said she made efforts to salvage the relationship by trying to talk things through before she decided to call it quits.

“I’m the kind of person who says, ‘Let’s talk about this. Maybe we need to break up, but before we do, let’s discuss it. ‘Is it a you thing?’, and if it is, because I love you, how can I help?

“I’m a personal development person. Even in my relationships, like I’m a life coach before I’m anything.”

In a previous interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill, Dineo said had her ex-husband not abused her, they might still have been together.

“If that guy didn’t hit me during our marriage, we’d still be on good terms. I had my three-month-old baby in my arms the last time he hit me, and I thought, no, this is not how it’s going to go down. Not me — who doesn’t submit to bullsh**.”

Dineo Ranaka Gender-based Violence (GBV)

