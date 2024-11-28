A ‘complete disaster’: Gauteng GBV shelters in crisis as over R200m of their budget is sent back

As the country marks 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, the spotlight has fallen on the critical issue of funding for shelters and safehouses in Gauteng.

Over the past decade, the Gauteng Department of Social Development (DSD) has reduced the number of NPOs it funds from approximately 2 500 to around 1 600.

The drastic cut has led to the closure of several shelters for women and children, including the Potters House and the Burgers Park House in Pretoria which has temporarily closed down.

The shelters, managed by the Tshwane Leadership Foundation, provided refuge for more than 28 women and their children. It lost its funding in March and was forced to close its doors four months later.

A transition safehouse

Acting CEO of the foundation, Lance Thomas, expressed frustration at the situation.

“It’s a bitter moment to stand here and tell a different story.

“We don’t refer to this as just a shelter but this was a transitional housing-first model, allowing women to come in vulnerable, stay here as their home, and leave when they choose or transition to another safe space.

“It’s unfortunate because so many women and children relied on this centre’s operations. Now, they’re left stranded. We made four funding applications, but we have been sent pillar to post,” Thomas told The Citizen.

Another significant closure includes the Themba Lethu in Braamfontein. It was the largest GBV shelter in the province operated by the Department of Community Safety and Social Development but also lost its funding from government.

R544 million returned while NPOs struggle

Meanwhile, a staggering R544 million was returned to the National Treasury at the end of the financial year in March. Out of this, R228 million had been earmarked for NPOs.

A ‘complete disaster’

During a recent visit to shelters in the province, the Democratic Alliance (DA) criticised the DSD’s handling of the funding process.

“The funding process initiated by DSD in 2023 was a complete disaster.

“Many NPOs and suppliers from the previous financial year were not paid, forcing the department to allocate funds from the current budget to settle arrears.

“This has reduced available funding for NPO operations in the 2024/2025 financial year,” said DA Gauteng shadow MEC for Social Development Refiloe Ntsekhe, who sits in the provincial legislature.

While additional funding for social development in the province would be explored, Ntsekhe said this would not undo the damage caused by mismanagement.

“We’ve lost that money, and we will never get it back. That’s carelessness. The victims of GBV—women and children are left stranded, often returning to their abusers.

“This situation perpetuates GBV instead of addressing it,” she added.

Former acting co-ordinator of Akanani shelter, Nombulelo Ndandani, highlighted the ongoing struggle for GBV survivors.

“In South Africa, GBV is another pandemic.

“For us, 16 days is not enough, but we appreciate the awareness being raised. Unfortunately, many women don’t have a place to stay.

“We have had to refer them elsewhere because we simply can’t accommodate them.

“Some of the people who stayed here have ended up living on the streets, some still come here for meals because this was a support system,” she said.

Changes at Potters House

Potters House is in the process of transitioning into a safe space for young girls, particularly teenagers who are pregnant or homeless.

“We now have funding from international donors for Lerato House, which focuses on teenage girls. Some of them are already in school or university, ensuring they don’t return to the streets.

“While this transition is vital, it doesn’t mean women are no longer vulnerable. Safe spaces remain crucial to ensure no one is left to sleep on the streets,” Thomas added.

