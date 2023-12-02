’16 Days of Activism’ heroes: Tenacious top cop’s fight against GBV her ‘calling’

Serve and protect: Limpopo police detective has gone undercover in her relentless pursuit of GBV perpetrators.

Police detective Sergeant Glenda Mathebula has secured four life imprisonment sentences for perpetrators of GBV. Photo: Supplied/ Saps

In a resolute commitment to combat gender-based violence (GBV), Sergeant Glenda Mathebula, an investigator attached to the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Investigations (FCS) Unit in Tzaneen, Limpopo, is making waves in her relentless pursuit of justice.

Starting her career as a crime prevention officer, Sergeant Mathebula felt a calling to do more for victims of GBV. Successfully transitioning from a uniformed officer to a detective within the FCS unit, she has become a force to be reckoned with in the fight against perpetrators of GBV.

Fight against GBV: Detective secures four life imprisonments

Since 2011, Mathebula has secured four life imprisonment sentences and an additional 305 years for rapists in and around Limpopo, earning her accolades and recognition for her outstanding achievements.

She was awarded the Best Detective of the Year at the Saps Limpopo Excellence Awards for her exemplary investigation into a case where a woman was raped by an unknown suspect.

Recalling the challenging case, Mathebula explained:

“I find satisfaction and fulfilment when justice is served to victims of rape and other gender-based violence. The smiles on the faces of those who were violated and the happiness of their families give me a good night’s sleep.”

Her investigative prowess was showcased in the case of Piet Motolla from Ga-Rapitsi village.

Undercover cop at work…

Mathebula pieced together the puzzle to uncover the masked predator, presenting herself as a potential girlfriend to the suspect.

After two months of meticulous evidence gathering, she single-handedly arrested Motolla, leading to a life imprisonment sentence.

Mathebula’s dedication also led to the imprisonment of Matome Ockney Seale from Lephephane village, who exploited social media to lure victims with fake job offers.

“I appreciate all the awards that I have received thus far, but I do not work for the accolades,” Mathebula said.

“I go out to serve and protect. I strive to ensure that the integrity of the police as far as investigation is concerned remains intact, at all times.”

The young officer is committed to putting more perpetrators behind bars.

In a society grappling with the challenges of gender-based violence, Mathebula stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that proactive and dedicated individuals within law enforcement can make a significant impact in the ongoing fight against GBV in South Africa.