JUST IN: 17-year-old arrested in the Deveney Nel death

He is expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 August 2024.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Deveney Nel. Picture: Facebook/Hoërskool Overberg

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of 16-year-old Deveney Nel.

He is expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 August 2024.

Nel, a grade 10 student at Overberg High School in Caledon, Western Cape, was found in a storeroom on the school grounds last week.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more.