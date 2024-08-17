JUST IN: 17-year-old arrested in the Deveney Nel death
He is expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 August 2024.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Deveney Nel. Picture: Facebook/Hoërskool Overberg
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of 16-year-old Deveney Nel.
Nel, a grade 10 student at Overberg High School in Caledon, Western Cape, was found in a storeroom on the school grounds last week.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for more.
