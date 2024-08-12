Security tightened after grade 10 pupil found dead on Overberg High’s school grounds

The school in Caledon informed parents of Deveney Nel's death late Wednesday night after she was reported missing to the Saps.

Deveney Nel was found dead in a storeroom on the school grounds of Overberg High School. Picture: Facebook/Hoërskool Overberg

Security was stepped up at the Overberg High School in Caledon after the body of a grade 10 pupil was found in a storeroom on the school grounds on Wednesday evening.

A flower-laying was held for Deveney Nel, 16, at the school on Monday morning. Principal Johan Jacobs and two ministers from the community spoke to learners and parents following the ceremony.

In a voice message to learners and the wider school community, Jacobs said that there will be extra security at the school on Monday. This was confirmed by the school’s governing body.

Jacobs further said the director and district manager from the Department of Education would visit the school. The department is arranging social workers and counsellors for learners. The South African Police Service (Saps) was also set to be at the school on Monday.

“We cannot hide that this is a shocking event for the school,” Nel said in the message. “Nor can we hide how our hearts are broken. Not only mine and the Nel family’s, but many of our learners and our parents. Furthermore, there’s an incredible number of questions.

“We have always been a close family at school, the Ovie family that stands out from other schools because we care for one another. So, in this shocking time, I ask that you not live in fear.”

Police did not respond to requests for comment by The Citizen on Monday. It will be added once the comment is received.

Principal warns against fake news

The reports in the newspapers and on social media contain a lot of fake news, Jacobs stated about media reports on Sunday. He said these had “ambiguities and untruthful parts”.

According to Jacobs, there is currently an open criminal investigation, so he and the other teachers at the school are not allowed to speak to the media. However, he said that he himself also knows very little about the facts.

“The police have not yet contacted me or issued a statement.”

There are widespread reports on social media, none of which are true or have been verified. As soon as we have more information, we will share it immediately, the school’s governing body stated.

Happy sports day ends with murder mystery

Photos of Deveney were circulated on social media on Wednesday after the school played rugby and netball against Bredasdorp High School.

She did not turn up for her lift to Grabouw, where she and her mother, Lida, and younger sister, Jamie, reside. A search party was formed after which Deveney’s body was found in a storeroom on the school grounds.

The school informed parents of Deveney’s death late Wednesday night. “It is with sadness that we announce the death of a beloved Ovie child, Deveney Nel (grade 10),” the school stated.

The school was consequently closed on Thursday pending the SAPD’s investigation.

Concerns about investigation into Deveney’s death

In a letter to Anroux Marais, Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety for the Western Cape, Heinrich Wyngaard, Executive Chairman of the civil organisation Cape Forum, expressed his concern about issues regarding the investigation. This included:

That Deveyney’s mother initially wanted to report her daughter missing at the Caledon police station and then was sent back to the police station in Grabouw, where they live;

That a senior officer of the Overberg district command unit apparently took control over the crime scene before the local police could investigate, and apparently also in spite of the presence of the local station commander;

That the above-mentioned officer allegedly refused the local ambulance services access to the victim, which caused a delay in pronouncing the victim dead;

That the scene apparently appeared “cleaned up”; and

That the person who came across her body, as well as the person in whose possession her cell phone was allegedly found, apparently was not immediately questioned.

“Cape Forum believes that clarity on the above issues will help the murderer of the young Deveney Nel will soon be apprehended and that justice will prevail.”

Call for increased security at schools

Minister of Education in the Western Cape David Manier said the circumstances surrounding the learner’s passing are under investigation by Saps.

“Marais and I have been in contact, and she has offered her support and will closely monitor the investigation.”

Meanwhile, the ANC Chief Whip in Theewaterskloof Municipality and ANC Women’s League Deputy Chairperson in the Western Cape Bongiwe Mkhwibiso called on the Western Cape security cluster and Department of Education to urgently lodge an investigation into the safety and security of schools.

“Both the National strategic plan on Gender Based Violence and Femicide and Western Cape Safety Plan need to be implemented as a matter of urgency.

“Safety and security of women and children in the Overberg region is a major concern. Last December, statistics revealed that contact crimes in the Overberg – including murder, attempted murder, sexual crimes, assault and robbery – had increased by 6,8%, ” she said.

* Anyone with information can contact the Saps Investigating Officer, Detective Brigadier Leon Hanana, on 082 522 2281.

