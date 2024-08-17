Western Cape minister applauds arrest in Deveney Nel murder case

She requested the community to allow the court case to take its course, so that justice can be done, and anyone with additional information to contact the police urgently.

The suspect in Deveney Nel’s murder was arrested on Friday night after an extensive investigation by members of the South African Police Services’ (SAPS) Serious and Violent Crimes Unit. Picture: Facebook/Hoërskool Overberg

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, has welcomed the arrest of a suspect for the murder of 16-year-old Overberg High School pupil, Deveney Nel.

The suspect was arrested on Friday night after an extensive investigation by members of the South African Police Services’ (SAPS) Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

“I welcome the arrest. Our confidence in the South African Police Service (Saps) investigation under the personal command of Brig. Leon Hanana has been confirmed.

“We request the community to allow the court case to take its course, so that justice can be done, and anyone with additional information to contact the police urgently,” Marais said.

Sports day takes tragic turn with murder mystery

A joyful sports day turned into a nightmare on Wednesday after Deveney’s body was discovered in a storeroom on the school grounds. Earlier in the day, the school had competed in rugby and netball matches against Bredasdorp High School.

Deveney, a grade 10 student, did not show up for her scheduled ride home to Grabouw, where she lived with her mother, Lida, and younger sister, Jamie. A search party was quickly organised, leading to the heartbreaking discovery of her body.

The school informed parents late Wednesday night, stating, “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved student, Deveney Nel.”

The school remained closed on Thursday as authorities began their investigation.

Cape Forum questions investigation into Deveney Nel’s murder

Meanwhile, in a letter to Marais, Heinrich Wyngaard, Executive Chairman of the civil organisation Cape Forum, expressed his concern about issues regarding the investigation.

However, “The police cannot respond to the operational detail questions posed in the letter, as doing so could unintentionally assist the perpetrator,” Marais stated at the time.

Furthermore, according to Marais, these questions involve allegations that the scene was prematurely taken over by the district command unit, that local ambulance access was initially denied, and that the scene appeared to have been “cleaned up.”

In addition, other allegations include the delay in questioning the individual who found the body and the person in possession of the deceased’s mobile phone.

Caledon police accused of not assisting mother

As for the alleged failure by the police in Caledon to assist Deveney’s mother, Marais said she will personally see to it that it is investigated. If it turns out to be the case, that the relevant policemen will be brought to book.

“No complaint about this has been lodged with the police in Caledon so far. Regarding the dissatisfaction about the mother who was not allowed on the scene to prevent contamination, the police acted correctly. The upset about it, humanly speaking, is of course understandable.

“If it could be successfully argued in a court that the strict rules on contamination of a crime scene were not fully complied with, this would harm the prosecution and prevent justice,” Marais concluded.

