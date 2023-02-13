Police arrest over 2 000 suspects over weekend, including 146 for GBV

Citizen Reporter

The police in Gauteng arrested more than 2 000 suspects during operations over the weekend.

In some areas, detectives worked on Friday evening to trace suspects who have been on the run. The suspects were wanted for committing serious and violent crimes like murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, rape and armed robbery.

The number of those arrested include 146 who were accused of gender-based violence (GBV).

ALSO READ: Operation Okae Molao: Man caught with army jacket among 617 suspects arrested in Gauteng

5 districts of Gauteng

The operation was conducted in all five districts in Gauteng, and also resulted in the recovery of suspected stolen and hijacked motor vehicles.

Ekurhuleni

In Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, 18 people were arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol, 15 people were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs while 18 undocumented foreign nationals were taken in, to be processed by officials from Department of Home Affairs.

Other high density police operations conducted in Ekurhuleni this weekend have resulted in the arrest of 622 suspects for various crimes.

Pretoria

Operations in Tshwane saw more than 593 suspects arrested.

West Rand

In the West Rand, 176 people were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, armed robbery, car hijacking, rape and kidnapping.

Sedibeng

In Sedibeng more than 205 suspects were arrested for crimes that include assault, possession of suspected stolen property, murder, kidnapping, attempted murder and possession of drugs.

Johannesburg

In Johannesburg 466 suspects were detained after being accused of committing crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, fraud and theft.

The suspects are expected to appear before magistrate’s courts from Monday, 13 February 2023.

NOW READ: Drug dealer who allegedly supplied school children arrested in Daveyton, Gauteng

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi