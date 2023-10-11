2022 Census: Job loss and family conflict major factors in SA’s homelessness crisis

This is the first time, Stats SA says, that the census has sought to establish reasons for homelessness.

The latest Census data has revealed that around 55,719 homeless individuals in South Africa live as vagrants without shelter.

The census noted that the top primary causes of male homelessness included employment loss or lack of income and substance abuse issues.

Females predominantly cited employment loss or lack of income as the main cause of their homelessness, followed by conflicts with family or friends.

Unemployment and job losses

South Africa has one of the world’s highest unemployment rates, with around 32% of its population experiencing unemployment.

According to StatsSA ‘s Q2 findings of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), the province with the highest unemployment rate is the North West at 53.5%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal 46.7%, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape at 43.3% each, Mpumalanga at 49.5%, Limpopo at 47.9%, Free State at 44.0%, Gauteng 39.3% and Western Cape stands at 25.3%.

The Census study indicated that most homeless individuals are generally found in metropolitan areas – i.e. cities – with only 25% of them found in developed and rural areas.

It is, therefore, a no-brainer that the Gauteng province – the country’s economic hub – would ‘home’ the largest number of homeless individuals, with just over 25,000 recorded in the latest census.

Gauteng has always attracted job seekers for its abundant employment opportunities, thriving industries, dynamic business environment and low unemployment rates.

But during Covid, Gauteng’s job opportunities lessened, and the workforce downsized considerably. Wits University reported that a full 11% of all adults in the province had lost a job since March 2020, while 4% were forced to close a business permanently. While the economy has been recovering since then, the university notes that of those who lost a job or closed a business, only about 44% subsequently found new employment.

Substance abuse

According to the South African Society of Psychologists, almost 20% of South Africans – which is roughly 1 out of every five adults – abuse mind-altering substances, such as alcohol, painkillers (codeine) and dagga.

The society says that of those who do develop addictions, only a handful truly recover.

WeDoRecover.com reports that drug addiction generally leads to crime, isolation and other losses.

Domestic abuse and conflict

Stats SA notes that almost 50% of the assaults on women were committed by someone close, such as a friend or acquaintance (22%), a spouse or intimate partner (15%), a relative or other household member (13%).

It revealed that one in five (21%) partnered women had experienced physical violence by a partner. It also noted that the prevalence of physical violence was greater among less-educated women than those with secondary education or higher.

Solidarity and justice group Cesvi, which set up the House of Smiles for women and children in Cape Town, explained that several women and young girls run away from home to escape abuse.

More men than women

The Census 2022 study also noted that there were more men than women who were homeless and that the average homeless person was between the ages of 20 and 44.

The notable distinction between the homeless populations of males and females, Stats SA said, lies in the fact that a higher percentage of males experienced homelessness due to alcohol and drug abuse, whereas a smaller percentage of females faced this issue.

“Additionally, in the context of conflicts with family or friends, a higher percentage of females found themselves homeless compared to males.

“Another contrast between the two genders was that a greater percentage of females cited financial inability to secure accommodation compared to their male counterparts,” the study revealed.