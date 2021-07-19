PA mayoral candidate charged with incitement to commit public violence

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Patriotic Alliance (PA) mayoral candidate Bruce Aldrin Nimmerhoudt appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday and was charged with incitement to commit public violence.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Nimmerhoudt was arrested on Friday in Witpoortjie (Westrand) following a voice note that was circulated on social media wherein a male person could be heard inciting members of society in and around the areas of Krugersdorp, Randfontein and Roodepoort to commit public violence.

“Comrades, you have done good. Now I’m calling on you again, I’m calling on all fighters, from the Westrand for Friday the 16 July . I’m calling also on ANC Youth League and ANC Women’s League to join in on Friday to make our statement. People in this country are still thinking that we are playing, except for KZN, they’re the only one that went out and they’re serious about what happened,” the man says.

Nimmerhoudt appeared in court today and his case was postponed to 26 July 2021 after a request from the State Advocate, Enock Makua, for the state to be given an opportunity to conclude investigations in preparation for the bail hearing.

“The NPA continues to urge members of the public to refrain from creating and circulating messages that seek to instigate communities to act in a violent manner, instil fear and/or undermine the efforts of rebuilding for the good of our country,” said the NPA in a statement on Monday.

However, PA leader Gayton McKenzie said the police got the wrong man.

Taking to social media, McKenzie called Nimmerhoudt’s arrest a “joke”.

“A father and community builder, who lost both his parents and 10 family members in a matter of months to Covid, who’s sister was in ICU 60 days and who beat Covid only last Thursday is the supposed ‘mastermind’. This is a joke people, we stand by Bruce,” tweeted McKenzie.



“When the second mall burned I personally put all our leaders on high alert and we mobilised thousands of people within hours, Bruce was part of that discussions, you were tweeting as ministers instead of doing what we did hence no mall, garage burned or looted in our communities.”

