Discovery Bank enables clients to donate to KZN relief efforts

Citizen reporter

Discovery Bank announced yesterday it will enable all its clients to donate cash or accumulated Discovery Miles, which they earn with Vitality Money as a reward for healthy lifestyle and financial choices, to the relief efforts underway in KwaZulu-Natal.



All donations in cash and Discovery Miles from now until 31 August can be made directly from the Discovery Bank app to Gift of the Givers Foundation and Discovery Bank will match the value of each client’s Discovery Miles contribution.



“We have set up everything so that our clients simply need to select Gift of the Givers Foundation in the Bank app to donate their Discovery Miles or cash in a few easy clicks,” said Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank.



“And, joining hands with our clients, we will then match the value of the Discovery Miles they donate up to a set value and make additional donations to Gift of the Givers through our Friend Referral Rewards until the end of August; all to bolster contributions for necessary relief,” said Kallner.

