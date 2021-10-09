Horse racing best bets, Saturday 9 October 2021

phumelela

TURFFONTEIN

BEST BET

RACE 2: SWINGER: No 1 Forever Mine and No 6 Smorgasbord

These horses stand out in this race and this Swinger is about as good a bet as it can get.

It could also be worth taking the Exacta with lightly weighted No 6 Smorgasbord to win and No 1 Forever Mine to finish second.

VALUE BET

PLACE ACCUMULATOR

1 x 6, 8 x 4 x 9 x 1, 3, 6 x 1, 2, 3 x 5

This bet will cost R18 and your horses have to finish in the first three.

The Place Accumulator starts in Race 3 and runs to Race 9.