phumelela
Gaming and Leisure Limited
9 Oct 2021
9:15 am

Horse racing best bets, Saturday 9 October 2021

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

TURFFONTEIN

BEST BET

RACE 2: SWINGER: No 1 Forever Mine and No 6 Smorgasbord

These horses stand out in this race and this Swinger is about as good a bet as it can get.

It could also be worth taking the Exacta with lightly weighted No 6 Smorgasbord to win and No 1 Forever Mine to finish second.

VALUE BET

PLACE ACCUMULATOR

1 x 6, 8 x 4 x 9 x 1, 3, 6 x 1, 2, 3 x 5

This bet will cost R18 and your horses have to finish in the first three.

The Place Accumulator starts in Race 3 and runs to Race 9.

