WATCH: Mboro gives away his Chrysler to congregant

Incredible Happenings church leader prophet Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng has given away his silver Chrysler to a congregant and says the BMW i8 is next.

The congregant, identified as Jerminah Beya, won a draw at the church on Sunday and was immediately handed the keys to her new ride by Motsoeneng.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, Motsoeneng said it gave the car away on God’s instructions and also just wanted to recognise people who have been supporting his ministry.

Motsoeneng also used the opportunity to announce his return to television, saying he would announce more details in due time.

“God woke me up early in the morning and said I must give this car and the BMW i8 to the people who are contributing into my ministry. God is going to open more doors to the rest of the people who are planting into this ministry because I’m be back on your screens now. I’ll tell you the name of the channel, it’s a popular channel, you’re going to see me on Wednesdays and Sundays, because God is starting to open doors,” said Motsoeneng.

“I’m planting this car, when you give you must not give something you don’t like. This car is my heart. She doesn’t earn much but she’s always sacrificing, taking taxis to church. If you sow, you reap. This is the beginning of great things.”

Watch the video below: