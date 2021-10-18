WATCH: Parts of Joburg south plunged into darkness after substation catches fire

Citizen reporter

Parts of Johannesburg south have been plunged into darkness after the Robertsham substation caught fire on Monday evening.

City Power confirmed in a statement that it was experiencing a power interruption, saying the outage occurred around 8.30pm after Robertsham substation caught fire.

According to City Power, two main transformers are currently gutted.

The cause of the fire is currently not known, and teams are on site to start with investigations.

The areas affected include Robertsham, Booysens, Booysens Reserve, Crown Gardens, Ridgeway, part of Mondeor, Gillview, Glenada North, Ophirton, Evans Park, Ormonde, Winchester Hills, Southdale, Aeroton, Nasrec and Chrisville.

“Emergency services and fire teams have been called to put out the fire. City Power teams will remain on standby to attend to the outage after emergency services are finished,” said City Power in a statement.