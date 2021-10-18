News

News

Citizen reporter
1 minute read
18 Oct 2021
10:52 pm

WATCH: Parts of Joburg south plunged into darkness after substation catches fire

Citizen reporter

The cause of the fire is currently not known, and teams are on site to start with investigations.

Picture: City Power/Twitter

Parts of Johannesburg south have been plunged into darkness after the Robertsham substation caught fire on Monday evening.

City Power confirmed in a statement that it was experiencing a power interruption, saying the outage occurred around 8.30pm after Robertsham substation caught fire.

According to City Power, two main transformers are currently gutted.

The cause of the fire is currently not known, and teams are on site to start with investigations.

The areas affected include Robertsham, Booysens, Booysens Reserve, Crown Gardens, Ridgeway, part of Mondeor, Gillview, Glenada North, Ophirton, Evans Park, Ormonde, Winchester Hills, Southdale, Aeroton, Nasrec and Chrisville.

“Emergency services and fire teams have been called to put out the fire. City Power teams will remain on standby to attend to the outage after emergency services are finished,” said City Power in a statement.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Eskom dims ANC joy over Joburg power supply, says deal 'still years away'
1 week ago
1 week ago

GOVERNMENT

Joburg gets power-supply boost after Makhura, Moerane sign PPA
1 week ago
1 week ago
PREMIUM!

LOCAL NEWS

'Ruthless' body corporate accused of 'bankrupting' Joburg complex residents
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

GOVERNMENT

Eskom confirms plans for municipalities to take over debt-ridden townships
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Eskom dims ANC joy over Joburg power supply, says deal 'still years away'
1 week ago
1 week ago

GOVERNMENT

Joburg gets power-supply boost after Makhura, Moerane sign PPA
1 week ago
1 week ago
PREMIUM!

LOCAL NEWS

'Ruthless' body corporate accused of 'bankrupting' Joburg complex residents
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

GOVERNMENT

Eskom confirms plans for municipalities to take over debt-ridden townships
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago