Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Oscar was preparing for a process called victim-offender dialogue. Nxumalo said the process was almost at the last leg before the inmate’s profile could be taken before the parole board to consider if he was suitable for parole.

“Once that is done, his profile will go to the parole board where the decision will be taken whether he will be placed on parole or not,” Nxumalo said.

He said they were not there yet. Nxumalo explained when an offender was sentenced a correction service plan was drawn up. It included a rehabilitation programme and other categories that had to be met before parole was granted. “The inmate must comprehend the harm they cause the victim and victim’s family,” Nxumalo said.

He said part of the process was to create an opportunity for reconciliation or an apology to be made for all the parties to find each other. Criminologist Dr Pixie du Toit, who testified during Pistorius’s case, said she believed he would be released on parole even sooner than the rumoured date.

“He is a model A inmate at Atteridgeville where he drives the tractor in the farm section of the prison. “He also started a Bible study group,” she said. In February, reports suggested that Pistorius would be eligible for parole in March 2023 after the Supreme Court of Appeal failed to account for “time served” when Pistorius’ charge was upgraded from culpable homicide to murder in 2017.

He had allegedly mistaken her for a burglar. Attorney and spokesperson for Steenkamp’s parents, Tania Koen, made a brief statement on behalf of June and Barry Steenkamp. “The law must take its course. Oscar Pistorius is eligible for parole, and proper process as prescribed by law must be followed,” she said. Koen said the Steenkamps were willing to participate in the victim-offender dialogue. – marizkac@citizen.co.za