Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended

Narissa Subramoney

The Prasa Board has announced that it is placing its CEO Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews on “precautionary suspension.”

Prasa’s board met on Thursday night to discuss a sensitive matter related to a security breach and other contractual obligations associated with Matthews’ contract.

“The precautionary suspension of Mr Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews is to allow detailed probing of the matter at hand to be concluded in his absence,” said the board in a statement.

The board didn’t divulge further details about the security breach or contractual obligations, but said that it would appoint an acting CEO to ensure the daily running of Prasa is not disrupted.

“The Board will endeavour to conclude the matter at hand expeditiously in the best interest of all parties involved,” it said.

“The appointment of an acting Group CEO will be communicated and the board will make sure that the daily operations of the organisation are not negatively affected,” it concluded.

????PRASA's Group CEO Precautionary Suspension???? pic.twitter.com/2ddPeBWrma— PRASA Group (@PRASA_Group) November 19, 2021

Who is Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews?

Matthews was appointed as Prasa CEO in February. He replaced Thandeka Mabija, the former Head of human resources who was appointed as acting CEO in 2019 after Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula fired Prasa board and then acting CEO, Nkosinathi Sishi.

Matthews had vowed to rebuild and repair the organisation, following years of mismanagement.

In June, during his first 100 days in office, Matthews announced that Prasa had lost some R 4 billion over the years due to vandalism, and vowed to prioritise security operations at the embattled railway.

