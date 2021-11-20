Watch live: Thousands rock up for EFF ‘Festival of the Poor’

Citizen Reporter

The EFF’s Siyabonga Rally at the Winnie Mandela Squatter Camp, at Sekhukhune Sports Ground in Thembisa, has gotten off to quite a rowdy start, with thousands already occupying the sports ground and several musical acts already taking the stage.

The EFF is hosting the rally to thank their voters for their support at the polls this month. The festivities are expected to include cattle being slaughtered, as well as musical entertainment throughout the day.

During a press briefing earlier this week, Malema thanked residents from the East Rand township for their support.

[HAPPENING NOW]: iEFF ithi nangamso. Siyabonga ????????



We vow to continue the struggle with even the higher intensity, for the realization of Economic Freedom in our Lifetime.



Lizobuya ✊???? pic.twitter.com/UeQGzFepIx— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 20, 2021

“We want to thank the people of Thembisa for giving us a mandate. We must make sure that the rally becomes successful, and that at the forefront of it is the volunteers of the EFF. We need to thank them for doing this difficult job and for continuing to be loyal and disciplined members of the EFF,” the Red Beret leader said.

One of the first acts to take the stage on Saturday were kwaito legends Alaska.

ALASKA!



The legends are on stage, performing their Kwaito feel-good sounds.



Watch Live on all EFF social media platforms. #EFFSiyabongaRally pic.twitter.com/wyMEqKwro3— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 20, 2021

Ngekhe Balunge. Ba tlo re Sheba, ba re shebe.



We are cruising nicely.#EFFSiyabongaRally pic.twitter.com/FnZnTaq0lC— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 20, 2021

Before them, some local acts also graced the stage.

[HAPPENING NOW]: Lil Twitchy the artist, from Thembisa is now on stage, entertaining the masses at the #EFFSiyabongaRally pic.twitter.com/AwN0LYEGSW— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 20, 2021

And despite the lively atmosphere, the party was proud to have also pulled in some of their elder supporters for the party, saying they were proud to have their “parents and grandparents” bless them with their presence.

[In Pictures]: Every EFF event is always blessed with the presence of the elderly.



Our parents and grandparents believe in the EFF to return the land to its rightful owners. #EFFSiyabongaRally pic.twitter.com/rC23nNUC9V— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 20, 2021

The rally is expected to continue throughout the day, while Malema and other EFF leaders are also expected to address the crowd.

Follow the entire day’s event at the live stream below: