Daily news update: Sizwe Dhlomo speaks up, convicted rapist elected as mayor, Massmart strike losing momentum

Citizen Reporter

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

The sudden nature of Unathi Nkayi’s dismissal from Kaya FM has left listeners of the station puzzled since the curt statement issued by Kaya FM management last week. Following a report by City Press alleging that a fight between Unathi and Sizwe Dhlomo was the reason for this, the latter finally broke his silence on the issue.

Taking to his favourite social media platform, Twitter, on Sunday, Sizwe told his followers that the City Press report was “mostly true.”

According to the publication, she reportedly described him to a friend as “the worst person she had ever worked with” as he was always late, rude, domineering and arrogant.

Jeffrey Donson is ‘daai ou’, according to Google.

Having a convicted child rapist heading up one of its coalition municipal councils has apparently forced The Western Cape ANC to make a double-take on their decision to support the coalition.

The Kannaland municipal council was inaugurated in Ladysmith on Tuesday, and consists of seven representatives from the Democratic Alliance [DA], African National Congress [ANC], Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa [ICOSA] and Kannaland Independent Party [KIP].

The mayor Jeffrey Donson and his deputy Werner Meshoe, both from ICOSA, however, caused quite a stir when their criminal pasts were revealed.

DA federal council chairperson, Helen Zille at the IEC ROC in Pretoria, 2 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

DA federal council chair Helen Zille says there was no double-crossing going on, regarding their decision not to back Herman Mashaba as Johannesburg mayor and instead field their own candidate.

Zille posted a long statement on her Facebook page, disputing Mashaba’s complaint that the DA had insulted the joint collective of political parties that have committed to keep the ANC out of power in the Metro.

This after the DA announced on Saturday that they have no intention of joining the coalition of parties hoping to put Mashaba in charge of Joburg, as this would amount to giving the EFF too much sway over which resolutions are successful in the Joburg City Council.

Picture: iStock

The Gauteng provincial government managed to blow a total of R9,7 billion in fruitless, wasteful, and irregular expenditure during the 2020/2021 financial year.

This was apparently revealed in a report by the Auditor-General, which looked into the overall audit outcomes for all provincial departments, according to a statement by the DA.

Picture: Massmart website.

Most Massmart staff opted to return to their till points and posts after Friday’s first round of picketing against the retail giant.

The South African Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) announced that its workers would strike indefinitely if Massmart didn’t agree to their demands.

The group said staff attendance at stores was higher than Friday, and picketing appeared to have subsided.