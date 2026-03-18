‘Those are numbers for second-hand’: Sizwe Dhlomo responds after his watch was estimated at R800k

The TV and radio star wore his pricey Patek timepiece at Black Coffee's 50th birthday celebration this past weekend.

Sizwe Dhlomo’s expensive timepiece set tongues wagging on X following Black Coffee’s lavish 50th birthday celebration.

The media personality was among a few celebrities who attended the internationally renowned DJ’s exclusive three-day celebration in Cape Town.

The celebration included a boat cruise on Friday, a black-tie function on Saturday, and a private after-party in Bantry Bay on Sunday.

A picture of Dhlomo at the Black Tie Experience, which was hosted at Beau Constantia, made rounds on social media, with fans admiring his watch, the Patek Philippe Calatrava 5224R Travel Time Rose Gold Blue.

“Sizwe Dhlomo is wearing a Golf 8.5 GTI,” an X user wrote, posting a picture of Dhlomo and his watch with a price estimate of R802 535.

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Sizwe Dhlomo: ‘Those are numbers for second-hand’

Dhlomo quickly corrected the post, saying the watch cost more than the amount shared.

“Yo… what are you doing!? Take this down! Lol! Also, your numbers are wrong,” he wrote.

“Yeah, those are numbers for second-hand,” he added after another user asked if the estimate was too low.

Dhlomo did not disclose the exact value of the watch. However, the Patek Philippe website lists the model at approximately $67,267, which is about R1.1 million at current exchange rates.

According to the website, the watch features a self-winding flyback chronograph, a dual time-zone display, and a date function linked to local time.

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