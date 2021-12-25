214 babies born on Christmas Day in Gauteng, so far

Citizen Reporter

The Gauteng Department of Health has revealed that 214 babies were born on Christmas Day, so far.

The statistics released by the department on Saturday afternoon fell between midnight and 12pm on 25 December.

According to the stats, a total of 19 boys and 26 girls were born at academic hospitals in the province, bringing the total number of babies born on Christmas Day to 45.

In terms of tertiary hospitals, Tembisa Hospital welcomed 11 boys and 6 baby girls. Kalafong Hospital delivered two boys and eight girls.

Regional and district hospitals in the province welcomed a total of 133 babies on Christmas Day.

Community healthcare centres delivered four boys and five girls, bringing the total number of babies born on Christmas Day to nine.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe