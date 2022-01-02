WATCH: Parliament on fire, several buildings under threat

Cheryl Kahla

Firefighters in Cape Town are battling to contain a fire spreading through the buildings in the Parliament Precinct on Sunday morning

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) building and the Old Assembly Chamber appear to be at risk.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage, reports seem to indicate it began in the office space and is spreading towards the gymnasium.

Watch: Parliament on fire

The Citizen reached out for comment; we will update this article as soon as additional information is received.

This is a developing story, more to follow.