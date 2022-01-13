Daily news update: Zondo vs Sisulu, task force for state capture cases and Zulu royal court battle

Citizen Reporter

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has broken its silence following the release of the Zondo commission’s report.

Having come under fire by some organisations and political parties recently, the NPA says “significant progress has been made” with its case, but also acknowledged its slow pace regarding prosecutions.

“Rebuilding the NPA after years of being undermined by state capture actors was never going to be quick or easy.

“Yet, significant progress has been made, and the NPA is slowly, but surely being rebuilt to enable it to deliver on its vital mandate,” the NPA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Photo: Gallo Images/Veli Nhlapo

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has hit back at Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu for her controversial opinion piece in which she criticised the judiciary and constitution.

In an opinion piece published by IOL, Sisulu argued that the constitution was a “neo-liberal” document that had done little to bring about social justice for apartheid victims, and also seemed to be likening the country’s judiciary to what she called “house negroes” and said black politicians had become “black assets for colonised capital”.

She said in part: “The most dangerous African today is the mentally colonised African and when you put them in leadership positions as interpreters of the law, they are worse than your oppressor. They have no African inspired ideological grounding, some are confused by foreign systems… In America these interpreters are called the house negroes…”

The DA on Wednesday held a media briefing to announce the steps it intends to take after obtaining minutes of the ANC’s cadre deployment committee, and the release of the state capture commission’s report. Picture: Supplied

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will write to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requesting a debate of public importance be scheduled, following the recent release of part one of the state capture commission’s report, and the ANC’s cadre deployment committee records.

DA deputy chief whip in Parliament Siviwe Gwarube said they would write to Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday afternoon, requesting that the National Assembly’s programming committee prioritises the debate.

Photo: iStock

There is a new Covid-19 phrase floating around cyberspace this week and it sounds scary. Is Deltacron a new variant? is there a reason for concern?

Since the start of the pandemic, several new Covid-19 variants made headlines, four of which have been designated as “variants of concern” – Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron.

Deltacron is an alleged hybrid Covid-19 mutation first discovered in a Cyprus lab earlier this month. It is most likely the result of a lab contamination.

The mutation has “the genetic background of the Delta variant along with some of the mutations of Omicron”, but there’s no reason to worry just yet.

Picture File: The late King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: Gallo Images

In the latest developments of the Zulu Royal family’s court battle, the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed an application by Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu to amend her court papers, so that she could challenge the validity of the five marriages of late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal judge president Isaac Madondo handed down his judgment on Wednesday morning, saying the queen did not advance reasonable reasons to amend her court papers.

Sassa grants beneficiaries queue outside Sharpeville Post Office in Johannesburg, 15 January 2021. Picture: Citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda

Many South Africans may need to rely on the Covid-19 SRD grant in 2022. If you need to reinstate the grant, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to reinstate the grant

While some provinces give assistance in the form of cash, the SRD grant is given for a short time only – usually for up to three months.

Depending on circumstances, it may also be extended for another three months. Here’s how to reinstate the Covid-19 SRD Grant.