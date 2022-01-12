Another taxi owner gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal

Citizen Reporter

A 60-year-old taxi owner has been assassinated on Gopalall Hurbans Road in the Tongaat CBD, north of Durban, on Wednesday.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) were dispatched to the scene at approximately 13:41.

On arrival, officers discovered the body of the man on the ground. He had been shot multiple times and was declared dead by private ambulance services paramedics.

Several spent high calibre cartridges were recovered from the scene.

“The deceased was confirmed to be a taxi owner. He was allegedly visiting a mechanic who was repairing one of his vehicle’s when the incident occurred,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

“The suspects allegedly sped off in a white VW Polo towards Emona however this could not be immediately confirmed,” Balram added.

Reaction officers conducted an extensive search for the suspects but no arrests were made.

Tongaat Taxi boss gunned down. Picture – Rusa.

This shooting comes four days after another prominent taxi owner was executed in full view of his family in Cornubia, also north of Durban.

In that incident, the 52-year-old taxi boss was at home with his partner and two sons on the upper level of the home.

“Two men entered the residence and shot the taxi boss multiple times in the presence of his family before fleeing the scene,” said Balram on Saturday.

Several 9mm spent cartridges were recovered from the crime scene.

The motive for the murders has not been confirmed at this stage.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney