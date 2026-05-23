Senior politician’s son arrested for speeding at 222km/h

The KZN Department of Transport said senior government officials pleaded with its officers not to detain the Mercedes-Benz driver

The son of a senior politician was arrested by the KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) after being caught driving a Mercedes-Benz at 222km/h.

‘Frantic’ calls after politician’s son caught speeding

The KZN Department of Transport added that he will not be released from custody despite “frantic” calls from senior government officials and community leaders.

“They were pleading with RTI not to arrest a son of a senior politician despite clocking 222km/h in a 120km/h zone. He was nabbed during the execution of the #NenzaniLaEzweni operation,” said MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma.

“We have in the past pointed out that we should not be telephoned and be asked to intervene if any motorist is arrested by RTI for violating the National Road Traffic Act.”

Duma said the RTI officials only realised that the man was related to a senior politician after being told by numerous people calling them.

The MEC added that motorists in KZN “should not be misled” by a Western Cape High Court judgment that ruled that speeding is not a Schedule 1 offence.

“This judgment does not bind KwaZulu-Natal authorities,” said Duma. “Our highly efficient and dedicated RTI team is guided by Section 40(1)(a) of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977 (Act 51 of 1977), to continue to arrest and remove from our road networks reckless and irresponsible drivers, as they are a major risk to other innocent road users.”

Correctional services officer arrested

The KZN Department of Transport also showed no sympathy for a correctional services officer who was arrested for drunk driving in Nquthu.

“He complained bitterly saying that RTI wanted prisoners to laugh at him,” it said.

“He mumbled something and cautioned RTI against spoiling their enduring friendship with correctional services officers as they all use uniform with the same colours.”