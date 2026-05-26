Durban ambush claims two Crime Intelligence officers as Saps vows justice

The officers were travelling in an unmarked state vehicle when unknown assailants opened fire in a hail of bullets.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is mourning the loss of Sergeant Mandla Khuzwayo, who succumbed to gunshot wounds after a brutal ambush in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) that also claimed the life of Captain Louis Nel.

Sergeant Mandla Khuzwayo and Captain Louis Nel, attached to Crime Intelligence, were travelling in an unmarked state vehicle on 30 April 2026 when unknown assailants opened fire in a hail of bullets in Durban.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Nel died at the scene, while Khuzwayo had been fighting for his life in hospital until his passing.

“Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has condemned the killings, vowing that Saps will intensify efforts to protect its members and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Killings condemned

Dimpane described the killing of police officers both on and off duty as a direct assault on the authority of the state and the country’s crime-fighting capability.

“The loss of Sergeant Khuzwayo is yet another painful reminder of the dangers our members face daily in the execution of their duties. We remain deeply concerned by the targeting of police officers and are intensifying measures aimed at enhancing and improving police safety.

“We will not rest until those behind this senseless attack are found and prosecuted. A dedicated team remains hard at work following all possible leads,” said Dimpane.

Funerals

Mathe said Nel was laid to rest on 8 May 2026 during a funeral service held in Durban.

“The funeral was attended by the KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Mr Thami Ntuli, and the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, among other dignitaries, colleagues, family, and friends.

“Lieutenant General Dimpane has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sergeant Khuzwayo and reiterated Saps’ commitment to ensuring that those responsible for the killings of both officers are brought to justice,” Mathe said.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.