Daily news update: SA bags World Bank loan, heatwave alert and Zandile Mafe’s bail application

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe allegedly spent at least 30 hours inside the Parliament building, made telephone calls and started the disastrous fire by burning boxes, a report has revealed.

His activities and movements inside the National Key Point were caught on cameras as on-duty police officers slept, while others had earphones on.

Mafe, 49, who is also facing a charge of terrorism, is expected to apply for bail on Saturday.

He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and sent to Valkenberg psychiatric hospital after his second appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. Last week, the Western Cape High Court set aside the lower court’s decision committing Mafe to a 30-day mental observation and ordered that he be released from hospital.

Photo: Twitter/GPInfrastructure (GPDID)

The Special Tribunal on Friday dismissed a reconsideration application by companies that allegedly illegally pocketed R588 million meant to refurbish the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital in Carletonville, in the West Rand.

Pro Serve Consulting and Thenga Holdings had applied to the tribunal for a reconsideration of an interim preservation order the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained on 17 September 2021.

The tribunal granted an order freezing amounts of R1.7 million and R6.2 million, respectively, held by First National Bank from accounts belonging to both companies pending the determination of the SIU’s review application.

Picture: iStock

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely hot conditions in the Western Cape and Northern Cape from this weekend.

“A strong upper air high pressure system will result in a sunny and drier end to the week and weekend for South Africa with extremely hot temperatures expected over the Western and Northern Cape provinces.”

EFF and IFP concerned about kleptocracy government borrowing more money. Future generations will be the brunt of loan repayments. Picture – iStock.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it has written to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and the Chairperson of the Finance Standing Committee, demanding an urgent meeting over the approval of an R11 billion loan from the World Bank.

The news was shared in a joint statement by the World Group and the National Treasury, stating the loan will assist South Africa to implement the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

The party wants a detailed explanation for the basis of the loan, conditions attached and repayment terms.

Emergency services attend to the fire. Photo: Supplied

An unknown number of patrons had to be evacuated from a building that caught fire in the Durban CBD’s China Mall on Friday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services media liaison Robert Mckenzie said 11 people were assessed and treated at the scene, with two requiring further treatment, and were transported to the hospital.

The building is located at Dr Pinkly Ka Seme Street, which had been cordoned off as emergency services continued to attend to the fire.

Photo: iStock

Knysna detectives have arrested a man who has been on the run since 2012 in connection with the theft of Krugerrands that are estimated to the value of R7.8 million.

The detectives, with the assistance of Knysna’s Tsitsikamma K9 Unit, found the 54-year-old suspect in Wildnerness near George on Thursday morning.

Members followed up on information after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Knysna Magistrates’ Court in connection with the theft.

The man allegedly stole the Krugerrands between May 2011 and March 2012.

Meatloaf performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2012 Annual Induction and Awards Ceremony 14 June 2012 in New York. Photo: AFP/Timothy A Clary

American singer and actor Meat Loaf – born Marvin Lee Aday – passed away at the age of 74, his family confirmed the news in a statement on Friday.

The singer’s career – with highlights such as Bat of Out Love, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, and I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) – spanned six decades.

A statement shared on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight”.

ALSO READ: Daily news update: Matric results, Ramaphosa vs Sisulu, Mogoeng’s appeal dismissed