Daily news update: Attacks on ANC members, Zandile Mafe case, ActionSA meeting chaos

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

The African National Congress (ANC) says the recent attacks on its members and councillors is a concern to the governing party.

Speaking to eNCA on Sunday, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe indicated that the authorities needed to speed up its investigations so those behind the crimes can be held accountable.

“It is a worry and [what the ANC] have always said is that law enforcement agencies need to act with the necessary speed. A crime is a crime, whether it is committed in an ANC meeting against an ANC member, it is a criminal act. We must act with the necessary speed.”

Zandile Christmas Mafe appears at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court in connection with the fire at Parliament on 11 January 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has a “strong case” against alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Christmas Mafe, and believes that it is in the “interest of justice” for the suspect not to be released on bail.

Mafe’s bail application resumed at the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday after the accused returned from isolation due to a positive Covid-19 test.

The matter was postponed to Friday following a long day of arguments from the state and Mafe’s legal team – consisting of advocates, Dali Mpofu and Luvuyo Godla.

Speaking to the media outside court, NPA Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Mafe should not be released on bail because the suspect is “a danger to society and himself”.

Screenshots from YouTube/HeinKaiser

Chaos erupted at an ActionSA meeting in Tshwane on Saturday with tables and chairs being overturned, alleged scuffles and general chanting of unhappy voices.

It was captured on video by a disgruntled member of the party and circulated.

According to insiders, there is discontent in ActionSA quarters which predates last year’s November municipal elections.

A source said: “The tension in ActionSA Tshwane started before the election, where positions were given, taken away and many have believed there is an element of jobs or positions for pals in the composition of the list.”

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC’s (African National Congress) national executive committee (NEC) admitted the governing party is on a “downward spiral”.

And unless the ANC renews and rebuilds itself, it will fail in its “mission to fundamentally and radically transform society and build a better life for all.”

This is according to a statement released by the ANC on Saturday evening on the outcomes of the party’s NEC and NEC Lekgotla meetings this month.

Former DA member Bongani Baloyi at a press conference in Sandton with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, on 24 January 2022, where it was announced that Baloyi had joined ActionSA. Picture: Michel Bega

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille says former party member Bongani Baloyi “will regret” his decision to join Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA.

Baloyi revealed in an interview with the Sunday Times his decision to terminate his DA membership – after 14 years with the party – was after the DA became “toxic” when Zille was elected federal council chair in 2019.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Zille said she saw the former Midvaal mayor in Johannesburg late last year, at his request, “to discuss his plans for his future DA career trajectory”.

She said the meeting was “amicable and pleasant”, suggesting that Baloyi never mentioned anything to her about the DA being “toxic”.

“I have never had one unpleasant interaction with Bongani. Quite the contrary. My prediction? I think he will regret his move,” Zille said in response to the story.

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood will not return to training or playing “until further notice”, the English Premier League giants said in a statement on 30 January 2022, after a woman accused him of assault. Photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Mason Greenwood will not play or train with Manchester United “until further notice”, the English Premier League giants said on Sunday.

United issued a statement after police confirmed they were making enquiries following an accusation that the 20-year-old England forward had been violent towards a woman.

Earlier on Sunday, video, photos and an audio recording were posted on the Instagram account of Greenwood’s girlfriend Harriet Robson, together with accusations of violent assault, before being deleted.