29 May: Election date reignites calls for South Africans to register to vote

The date has been widely welcomed as it falls on a Wednesday, with a high voter turnout expected.

South Africans can still register to vote before the date is gazetted. Picture: iStock

Political parties and ordinary South Africans have reiterated the call to register to vote after President Cyril Ramaphosa finally announced the 29th of May as the day they take to the polls.

“Beyond the fulfilment of our constitutional obligation, these upcoming elections are also a celebration of our democratic journey and a determination of the future that we all desire. I call on all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and for those who will be campaigning to do so peacefully, within the full observance of the law. We also urge unregistered voters to use the online registration platform to register,” said Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula said the date also gave political parties “ample time to prepare adequately for the electoral process”.

“The ATM extends its acknowledgement to the Presidency for the announcement of the forthcoming election date. This pivotal decision marks a significant milestone in our nation’s democratic journey, fostering transparency.”

29th of May: Bring It On!

For the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), 29 May “officially marks an opportunity for our nation to achieve true freedom”.

“These elections, mark an opportunity for all South Africans to put an end to the misery we have suffered as a nation, under the incompetent, corrupt and misguided governance of the ruling party the ANC, for 30 years,” said the party.

“The EFF wishes to remind our people that under the rule of the ANC, all we have known is poverty, landlessness, unemployment, economic despair and over the past decade and a half, darkness in the form of load shedding.

“It is under this government that our railways, our ports and ability to generate a reliable and dependable supply of electricity has all but collapsed, and our nation is in debt.”

Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi says from June, South Africans can anticipate a “fresh start, filled with hope and opportunities for progress and growth”.

“Now that Ramaphosa has announced the national and provincial elections will be held on 29th of May 2024, Xiluva would like to encourage South Africans who have not yet registered to vote to do so as soon as possible before the date is gazetted, which will trigger the start of the official election timetable and associated electoral processes,” said Baloyi.

“29th of May” has been trending on social media since the announcement as South Africans encourage each other to vote.