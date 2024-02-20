Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

20 Feb 2024

04:20 am

Election may bring strange bedfellows

The DA acknowledges the daunting task of challenging the ANC's dominance in upcoming elections.

Election may bring strange bedfellows

Multi Party Charter for South Africa press conference to set out how a Charter government will grow the economy and create jobs at the Royal Natal Yacht Club on January 24, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) must be well aware that it has an enormous political mountain to climb to unseat the ANC government. And, if it wants to achieve that goal, it will have to accept some unpalatable realities. The first of these is that, notwithstanding the speechifying by its partners in the “moonshot pact” – otherwise known as the Multi-Party Charter SA – they do not have the electoral muscle to ensure the ANC gets less than 50% in the coming general election. The only other party which does have this political clout – at least on a national basis…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

The Democratic Alliance (DA) must be well aware that it has an enormous political mountain to climb to unseat the ANC government. And, if it wants to achieve that goal, it will have to accept some unpalatable realities.

The first of these is that, notwithstanding the speechifying by its partners in the “moonshot pact” – otherwise known as the Multi-Party Charter SA – they do not have the electoral muscle to ensure the ANC gets less than 50% in the coming general election.

The only other party which does have this political clout – at least on a national basis – is the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

And despite its own populist “we are the next government” rhetoric, the EFF by itself is never going to give the ANC sleepless nights ahead of the polls.

Therefore, logic would dictate that the DA and the EFF would have to come together – either before the polls or after them – to forge the alliance which would put the ANC to the sword.

ALSO READ: Multi-Party Charter shopping for a presidential candidate?

The chances of that happening, though, appear slim. And that’s being kind.

Each party presents the other as the ultimate political bogeyman. The DA paints Julius Malema and the EFF as people who want to nationalise most of the country and forcibly remove land from private holders.

The EFF, for its part, accuses the DA of wanting to bring back apartheid.

Yet, already both parties are working together in various, if uncomfortable, ways in municipalities around the country.

However, in terms of ideology, the DA is far closer to the ANC than it is to the EFF, attacks by the DA on the ANC as a “communist” organisation notwithstanding.

If the ANC does lose its outright majority, then it might reach an accommodation with the DA – and the feeling might be mutual.

ALSO READ: South Africa needs political leaders from business

Read more on these topics

ANC Democratic Alliance (DA) Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Elections MultiParty Charter

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Crocodiles cause havoc on Brits road
Local News University of Mpumalanga accused of demanding bribes from prospective students
Local News Brink says he’s going nowhere after ANC spat
Weather Gauteng residents warned of heatwave conditions into weekend
News ‘Rubbing salt to the wound’: Salga KZN slams ‘insensitive’ load shedding comment by ANC MP

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe