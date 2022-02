The Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg must have been a formidable healthcare facility in its heyday. But exactly when that was is anyone’s guess – as what remains today is a worn out skeleton of what once was. ANC stalwart Oliver Tambo is a national hero with a world-class airport operating in his name. This hospital shames it. But, despite circumstances, the facility seems to be operational. Tambo Memorial needs a lot of work, not just for the care of patients, but also for the medical staff that do the caring. Driving into the entrance, the grounds look reasonably well...

The Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg must have been a formidable healthcare facility in its heyday. But exactly when that was is anyone’s guess – as what remains today is a worn out skeleton of what once was.

ANC stalwart Oliver Tambo is a national hero with a world-class airport operating in his name. This hospital shames it. But, despite circumstances, the facility seems to be operational. Tambo Memorial needs a lot of work, not just for the care of patients, but also for the medical staff that do the caring.

Driving into the entrance, the grounds look reasonably well kept. Not too many overgrown patches. There’s a tuck shop. Before you can get to make a purchase though, security at the main gate shares the bad news that the parking facilities are only for staff. That is, unless you “remember” his kindness in allocating a bay to you on exit, with a little something. The visit was off to a good start and, thankfully, the tuck shop had a working ATM to draw the “parking fee”.

A patient, dressed in a pink gown, was holding a drip in his left hand. His right hand, outstretched, as he quickly approached people asking for a buck. His face had what looked like fresh scars from an attack; his eyes mostly shut and a loose dangling string of stitches visible just above his eyebrow.

But why was he not in a ward? Ekurhuleni ward councillor Simon Lapping, whose constituents uses the facility, said “I am appalled at the state of this hospital.

“I often receive messages from the public complaining about the condition of the building. They feel unsafe and just the look of it is enough to make anyone doubt the quality of care it offers.”

There is a long, filthy marquee jutting out of the hospital’s side. Two workers were enjoying lunch on the only visible desk. Its purpose only became clear once inside the hospital – it’s a Covid screening station. Signage inside points to visitors having to report there first. On the outside, there’s nothing to say the same. Everyone still enters through the main door, where, at least, there was a bottle of sanitiser.

Another tent houses broken wheelchairs and empty boxes. Its purpose was not clear. The building itself is pockmarked with peeling paint. Inside, what looks like linoleum floors have been walked through to the bone. It was potholed. At reception, next to a box intended for soiled linen, is a filedump. It looked like some patient files were left there for someone to sort through, or patients to find their own.

The floors were, however, clean. But cobwebs lined the yellowing cornices. In 2017, it was reported to replace the hospital would cost R800 million. And it’s been almost five years since Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa

said the facility needed replacing, admitting most of the hospital did not comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

During The Citizen’s visit, there was a family waiting for care in reception, ready to spend the afternoon waiting for attention. Down the passage, a daughter wheeled her dad from a waiting area muttering something about being sent home and to wait for a specialist to become available.

Down another passage, a patient in ragged pyjamas shuffled around holding his colostomy bag. A doctor, on his phone, whizzed past. A sign boasted: “Excellence Thru Caring.”

As at the Edenvale Hospital, you had better hold it in if you have a call of nature… toilet paper must be a rare commodity in state healthcare. Soap dispensers the same. Downstairs, close to the dispensary, the disabled toilet was floored with wet cardboard. There was no soap. The taps were missing.

A toilet upstairs has been stripped of anything of value. Ablutions, said Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana, are an ongoing challenge due to theft and vandalism. However, The Citizen was told there was sufficient stock of soap and toilet paper and that cleaning is ongoing. “Renovations also affect water availability where plumbing is involved,” said Kekana.

Jack Bloom, the DA’s shadow MEC for health, said “the sad reality” is there are no funds for a replacement hospital – which is “vitally” needed.

“The Gauteng health department has to set priorities and eliminate massive corruption and wastage like the R700 million spent on the white elephant Ashanti Hospital in the far West Rand.”

Kekana said the department of infrastructure development has appointed a company to work on plans for the upgrade of the hospital and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) compliance.

