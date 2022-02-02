Tzaneen doctor gives ‘monster’ life after 30 years

Alex Japho Matlala

Thomas Mogale has been through 30 years of hell because an infected cyst ballooned in size and distorted his face.

He called it his “ugly face of shame”. People in his village at Rasebalane in the Mopani district of Limpopo shunned him because of his appearance.

“I have been called names, spat at and laughed at by people in my community because of my ugly face,” said Mogale.

“Sometimes I would stay indoors for months to avoid people. To most children, I was like a monster. Some would say I was the ugliest man in Limpopo.”

But now, thanks to Tzaneen doctor Ephraim Kgoete, who removed the cysts, Mogale has been given back his face… and his life. Mogale, a 49-year-old married father of four, developed several cysts (which is a membranous sac

or cavity of abnormal character in the body and containing fluids) at the age of 19.

ALSO READ: State capture report: Gigaba ‘a tool’ for Guptas

This could have come about through an infection or could be caused by inherited problems, or by blocked pores or ducts, or through chronic inflammatory problems. Mogale said the cysts caused headaches and excruciating pain,

especially on sunny days. As if that was not enough, Mogale had a terrible experience while searching for a job.

“Company bosses would look at me once and the next minute, they would turn their heads away and tell their supervisors to show me the gate,” he said.

“They would tell me there are no vacancies or the position had already been filled. Now I depend solely on handouts.”

During the interview, Mogale laughed as he was in high spirits. His usually sad face lit up after the operation. Speaking to the doctor who operated on him, it was clear that luck was upon Mogale. This was after the doctor told him the surgery was free of charge.

“Sometimes when you do business, you are expected to plough back to the community. I may have not given Mogale a million bucks, but I am sure I have given him a brand new face and a new lease of life,” said Kgoete.

“With this new face, Mogale can now live happily with his wife and children and maybe he may also get a job to fend for his family.

“I saw him once and I knew I could change his life for the better. Mogale’s face had developed some cysts on the cheek that looked like a tennis ball and small marbles on the forehead.

ALSO READ: Denel Asia’s joint venture with VR Laser did not make commercial sense

“The balls on the cheek contained fluids while the marbles on the forehead contained a bad-smelling cream. I gave him an injection for the prevention of pain before I operated on him. Then I squeezed the cysts and forced the fluids and cream out. Later, I gave him other medications to put on the face and after a month, he came back for a

check-up and he was a good-looking man with a brand new face.”

As a medical doctor, Kgoete deals mainly with daily home visit, consultations and common medical problems. But, he said, he believed he also had to put something back to the community.

“It’s not all about money,” he said, urging other professionals, such as doctors and lawyers, to give back to their clients or patients who were less fortunate.

– news@citizen.co.za