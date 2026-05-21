Rachel Kolisi cancels a gig following hospitalisation

Kolisi said she needed more time to recover after undergoing surgery.

Rachel Kolisi has cancelled a scheduled appearance at a book festival following her recent hospitalisation.

The former rugby WAG was among the authors set to appear at the Kingsmead Book Fair ’26 taking place this weekend.

Kolisi said she needed more time to recover after undergoing surgery.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen surgery and needing time to recover, I will no longer be able to attend…” she announced.

Rachel Kolisi hospitalised

A few days ago, Kolisi revealed that she had been hospitalised.

She did not disclose details about her condition but suggested it may have been linked to the demands of her recent project, Falling Forward.

“Took Falling Forward a little too seriously… Doctors said, ‘Take a load off’; I got competitive,” she wrote, captioning photos of family and friends visiting her in hospital.

Kolisi has been on a national screening tour for Falling Forward, which launched in March at the Guy Butler Theatre Monument in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape.

She previously shared that she had been balancing several projects simultaneously, including building a business, writing a book and completing the documentary.

“Raising humans. Keeping bills paid. Carrying it all. Some days it’s messy. Every day, I show up and do my best,” she wrote on Instagram.