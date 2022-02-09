AfriForum argues ‘Shoot the Boer’ song is hate speech

Marizka Coetzer

From people on the street to professors at universities, people appeared either outspoken or dismissive about Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema chanting and singing Dubul’ ibhunu, or Shoot the Boer.

This week, AfriForum’s head of policy and action, Ernst Roets, took the stand at the High Court in Johannesburg to testify on behalf of AfriForum against Malema and his EFF aide, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. AfriForum’s hate speech case

against Malema and Ndlozi was placed on the roll at the High Court in Johannesburg until 18 February.

On Tuesday, Roets testified about the various hate speech allegations against Malema in the past and said farm murders increased as a result of these. Roets expected Malema, Ndlozi and the EFF to apologise publicly and pay a fine to an organisation that strives to combat hate speech.

Outside the courtroom, people on the street were reluctant to give their opinion about the validity of the AfriForum case. Ronald Campher said the song meant nothing to him.

“It’s just words with no meaning. I don’t even listen when Malema speaks any more,” he said.

Campher said it could get dangerous if people started taking Malema seriously. Ansie Kellerman wasn’t open to discussing the topic.

“In my opinion, sorry but I will sing Die Stem,” she said.

Anja Botha said she doesn’t personally feel offended by the song and added it should be understood in context.

“I’m sure if you go look at all the farmers in the country and distinguish between the race of the farmers, you will find there are many farmers of other races.

“The question we should be asking is why on earth would we want to kill the farmers, it doesn’t make sense,” she said.

Hilda Mxingizane said Malema was wrong in singing the song.

“He was not supposed to sing the song to kill the farmers, who is he anyway, he must go down,” she said.

Sicelo Zilwana said singing the song was racist.

“We believe in one nation and the rainbow nation. As God’s people and Christians, we believe we are one [nation],” Zilwana said.

Manunu Mafada said Malema must stop singing racist songs.

“The whites use to call us a very bad word and they have stopped. So for him to sing that song is wrong. Why should we kill the Boer?” Mafada asked.

“We are not in apartheid anymore and can’t move on if we go on like this,” she added.

Kgasago Thobang said despite the struggles in the past, people, as South Africans, should focus on the future.

“It doesn’t matter if our fathers were fighting in apartheid, why are we supposed to fight now,” Thobang said.

Political analyst Daniel Silke said it was irresponsible for political groupings to continue to push these very sensitive buttons in South Africa.

He warned these issues were dividing the country. Silke said racial tension should be one of the issues the State of the Nation Address tomorrow should look at.

– mariskac@citizen.co.za