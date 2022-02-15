Daily news update: DA’s no-confidence motion in Cabinet, Sona debate and Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

15 February 2022

Picture File: DA leader John Steenhuisen arrives for the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall, 10 February 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has tabled a motion of no-confidence in Parliament against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s entire Cabinet.

DA leader John Steenhuisen made the announcement on Monday afternoon during the debate on Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall.

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa admitted that he puts the ANC ahead of the country’s interests, which is why he could not bring himself to fire any of the party members who fail in their portfolios.

EFF leader Julius Malema spoke on Monday at the Sona debate at the Cape Town City Hall. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

EFF leader Julius Malema, during the Sona debate, described President Cyril Ramaphosa as the worst president South Africa has ever had since the advent of democracy.

Malema tore into Ramaphosa over his leadership of the country, saying poverty, unemployment, corruption and the suffering of black people had deteriorated under his presidency.

“Mr President, you must admit that under your leadership, South Africa is in a worse condition than it has ever been.

“You are currently the worse president to have ever occurred to black people, and we are not surprised that black people are getting poorer under your leadership,” the EFF leader said.

Picture File: Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole during a media briefing. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Jaco Marais

Amid growing calls from opposition parties for Police Minister Bheki Cele to be fired, Cele claims that EFF leader Julius Malema met with National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole in December 2020 to hatch a plot for his removal from Cabinet.

The minister made the claims on Monday during the Sona debate at the Cape Town City Hall.

“…On 10 December 2020, there was a meeting between yourself and the national commissioner, and the plan and plot were hatched that I must be chased [from Cabinet],” Cele said.

Picture: iStock

At least 120 pupils from Kamvalesizwe Primary School in the Eastern Cape are being treated in hospital after they fell ill immediately after eating lunch provided by the school on Monday.

The pupils were served porridge with sour milk as part of the school nutrition services.

They complained about stomach aches and some vomited, said provincial education department spokesperson Mali Mtima.

Parents, political parties and civil society organisations are at loggerheads after an alleged racially motivated incident took place at Hoërskool Jan VIljoen last week. Photo: Tumi Riba/Randfontein Herald

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed that the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will investigate claims of racism and the harassment of pupils at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein.

This after tensions reached a boiling point at the West Rand school on Monday between parents, over an alleged racially motivated fight between two groups of pupils last Friday.

When Lesufi addressed pupils of the school, disturbing stories of alleged racism emerged, with black pupils saying they were being treated unfairly by white pupils and teachers alike.

NOW READ: Daily news update: Mkhize wants Digital Vibes probe set aside, 9 Gauteng govt officials suspended