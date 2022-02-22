Rosettenville shootout: Spiralling levels of crime demand direct response, says EFF

Citizen Reporter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has congratulated the South African Police Service (SAPS) officers for their bravery in responding to the botched cash-in-transit heist on Monday.



“It is precisely this type of determined response that the SAPS must continue with, so as to send a firm warning to all criminals in South Africa that we have declared war on crime. The spiralling levels of crime in South Africa demand a firm and direct response,” said the EFF in a statement on Tuesday.

“We wish the police officers who were injured a speedy recovery and send our appreciation to them and their families for their selfless service in defending our country against criminals. May the bravery and authority of the SAPS continue in our war against crime.”

According to a crime scene report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), 18 members from different units and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department were involved in the crackdown.

One police officer from the chopper, two police officers from Mofatt view SAPS and one Metro police officers were injured.

Eight suspects were fatally wounded and declared dead at the crime scene. One of the deceased suspects is an ex military member.

Scene one was at no 50 Frias Hill Road and the following exhibits were recovered:



1x Assault rifle filed off serial number with one empty magazine and twenty three live ammunition



Seventy two spent cartridges of rifle calibre



Five commercial explosives



Six Carmex wires



Three detonators codes



One stolen Audi Q3 with registration no CZ04ZPGP



One stolen Ford Ranger with registration no HV08KXGP



One stolen Mercedes Benz with registration no DD70WJGP



One stolen Range Rover with registration no CY88GRGP



One stolen Audi S4 with registration no HV08KXGP



Fingerprints and DNA swabs were lifted from the vehicles and firearms. All the stolen vehicles had false registration numbers.