Motorists must prepare to pay more for tolls from next month, Sanral confirms

The South African National Road Agency Limited (Sanral) announced that it will make adjustments to the annual toll tariffs from 1 March 2022.

The new tariffs will increase by 5%, and it is reported the increase in tariffs is determined by the consumer price index (CPI).

Toll routes to be affected include the N1, N2, N3, N4, and N17.

Toll tariffs increase

Which class do you fall under?

Vehicle clauses at conventional toll plazas are determined by the number of axles. Class 1 refers to all light vehicles. If you drive a medium-heavy vehicle with two axles, you fall under Class 2.

Class 3 consists of large heavy vehicles with three or four axles, and Class 4 vehicles are extra heavy vehicles with five or more axles.

Vehicle class

What toll revenue is used for?

Clean drains to ensure effective drainage of rainwater

Cut grass to improve visibility and reduce the risk of veldfires

Seal surface cracks and fix potholes

The toll tariff proceeds will be used to maintain, operate and improve toll roads.

Sanral needs to make sure that roads are in optimal condition at all times, as the roads deteriorate over time due to wear and tear from traffic loading (especially trucks) and climate.

“Toll fees mean there will always be funds to optimally maintain a road, which makes roads suffer and save money in the long run”, Sanral stated.

Sanral urges motorists to amend their low balance threshold by going to www.sanral.co.za and selecting Manage my SANRAL Account

Toll fee increases across SA on the cards

In 2019, the department of transport had announced an increase in toll fees for most major routes in South Africa.

Toll routes that were affected included the N1, N3, N4, N12, N17 and the R21.

However, the toll tariffs, only amount to just under 5% compared to the new tariffs that will be implemented beginning of March [next month].

Meanwhile, calls for government to scrap the controversial Gauteng e-toll system remain.

