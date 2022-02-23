Tom Cruise would like to live in ‘incredible’ South Africa

Narissa Subramoney

Veteran Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has described South Africa as “incredible and amazing,” even saying he would love to live here.

“It would be nice to live here,” the actor told a small group of people who’d gathered to welcome the Top Gun actor to Limpopo.

Cruise is in the country filming Mission Impossible eight, which some have joked is about getting a driver’s license or visiting the Home Affairs department.

“I’m very excited to be here, I’ve been wanting to film here for a very long time,” Cruise told fans.

“I can’t wait for you to see the new movie.”

The Hollywood heartthrob was greeted by a few eager fans when he landed a helicopter in Limpopo’s town of Hoedspruit.

Despite being in the bush, Cruise looked dashing as ever with his perfectly tousled windblown hair and dressed in navy fitted jeans and a T-shirt, revealing his defined muscular build.

Cruise was charming and humble while interacting with locals and thanked fans for their hospitality and support.

The 59-year-old said he’s been working seven days a week, but he hoped to go on a safari once filming was done.

The Jack Reacher star also gushed about seeing lions and cheetahs in passing. “They were just there in someone’s driveway,” Cruise told fans.

Cruise was also spotted in KwaZulu-Natal late last week, reportedly flying his own helicopter over Oribi Gorge while scouting for locations for the film.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film will once again see Cruise reprising the role of agent Ethan Hunt.

The release date for Mission Impossible 7 has been postponed to 14 July 2023 while the release date for Mission Impossible 8 has been pushed from 7 July 2023 to 28 June 2024.

Additional Reporting by Xanet Scheepers

