Daily news update: Budget speech, toll tariffs, Riky Rick and Zondo gets another extension

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

As motorists dig ever deeper into their pockets to pay for petrol in South Africa, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has confirmed that the fuel price model will be reviewed.

Delivering his budget speech on Wednesday, Godongwana indicated that engagements with Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe around the fuel price model has already started.

“Minister Mantashe and I have agreed that a review of all aspects of the fuel price is needed. Our teams have already begun to engage on this critical work,” he said.

Godongwana also announced no increases to fuel levies.

From Arrive Alive

The South African National Road Agency Limited (Sanral) announced that it will make adjustments to the annual toll tariffs from 1 March 2022.

The new tariffs will increase by 5%, and it is reported the increase in tariffs is determined by the consumer price index (CPI).

Toll routes to be affected include the N1, N2, N3, N4, and N17.

Vehicle clauses at conventional toll plazas are determined by the number of axles. Class 1 refers to all light vehicles. If you drive a medium-heavy vehicle with two axles, you fall under Class 2.

Class 3 consists of large heavy vehicles with three or four axles, and Class 4 vehicles are extra heavy vehicles with five or more axles.

EFF leader Julius Malema at the interviews for South Africa’s next Chief Justice on 1 February 2022 in Sandton. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

Netizens on social media were quick to remind the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema of his recent comments regarding Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe.

This comes after it was revealed on Tuesday that the EFF received donations from two of Motsepe’s companies.

During his cross-examination at the Equality Court last week, Malema suggested that Motsepe was pretending to be a billionaire.

“I am not sure Patrice Motsepe is a billionaire. I am not sure… sometimes I have [a] suspicion that [he is] an imposter. I am not sure. I don’t agree,” he said.

Riky Rick | Picture: Instagram



A family man who nurtured and developed young musical talent – that is what rapper Riky Rick’s family believe he will be remembered for.



The Makhado family confirmed the artist’s passing with “profound sadness” on Wednesday afternoon, after rumours of the ‘Sidlukotini’ hitmaker’s death spread faster than the speed of light on social media.



His cause of death remains unknown at this stage, however, sources close to the family have stated that Riky is believed to have taken his own life.

The Denel offices in Irene Centurion, 19 May 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Johannesburg Labour Court on Wednesday ordered Denel to pay up R90 million within the next 10 days to members of the trade union, Solidarity.

The court order against the cash-strapped state arms manufacturer comes after Solidarity pursued a lawsuit against Denel over unpaid salaries and other payments due to its members.

This case also followed a previous court victory last year, when Solidarity received warrants to seize Denel’s property to the value of R12 million, after the company failed to meet various contractual and statutory obligations towards its employees.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during his interview for South Africa’s next Chief Justice, at Park Hotel in Sandton, on 4 February 2022. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla



The Pretoria High Court on Wednesday granted the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture a further extension of its term by a period of two months.

The high court also granted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application for an order that he gets four months, after receiving the commission’s full report, to make a submission to Parliament on his intentions with regards to the implementation of the inquiry’s recommendations.

The commission, led by acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, last week approached the high court seeking an extension of its term until 30 April 2022.