In case you missed it: Ndlozi takes dig at Malema? | Madlanga witness ‘in danger’ | Gayton’s ‘lie’

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday 22 March 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the debate around KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has heated up after EFF leader Julius Malema’s criticism of him seems to have drawn a sharp response from a former friend.

Meanwhile, an MP has warned that a Madlanga Commission witness’ phone is a ‘crime scene’ and their life could be in danger

Furthermore, LIV Golf will be returning to a familiar course in 2027/

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Shading Malema? Ndlozi sends chilling warning about attacks on Mkhwanazi

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: Gallo Images / Felix Dlangamandla

Prominent former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has sent out a strong call for South Africans to defend KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi from “petty, egotistical, pompous and parasitic attacks.”

His comments come just hours after his former leader, Julius Malema, launched a rant about the top cop, claiming the commissioner is dragging him and the EFF into his personal battles.

CONTINUE READING: Shading Malema? Ndlozi sends chilling warning about attacks on Mkhwanazi

Concerns over safety of ‘lying’ Madlanga Commission witness

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle

Rise Mzansi leader and MP Songezo Zibi has weighed in on controversial cop Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, suggesting there may be a real threat to his life.

Nkosi has been linked to criminal elements and appeared evasive and hostile as a witness at the Madlanga Commission on Friday.

He was questioned about the contents of his phone and messages sent by him just days after the murder of musician Oupa John “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Fears for his life are credible’: Concerns over safety of ‘lying’ Madlanga Commission witness

Gayton lied, says private investigator ‘hired’ to find Joshlin Smith – report

Minister Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Gallo Images / Die Burger/ Jaco Marais

When Gayton McKenzie launched the Joshlin Smith Foundation last weekend, he claimed he had hired a private investigator to find the missing girl from Saldanha, Western Cape. But the investigator said it’s not true.

Speaking to Rapport, Tyrone Power said while he is investigating the Joshlin Smith case, he’s doing it for free for the young girl’s family.

“I read things in the media and wonder whether Gayton is talking about me or perhaps about someone else he did appoint. I work for free for Joshlin’s family and was not appointed by him. Some of the things he says, I did not say,” Power said.

Joshlin is still missing after disappearing from the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay in February 2024.

CONTINUE READING: Gayton lied, says private investigator ‘hired’ to find Joshlin Smith – report

Municipalities fail the leaders they’re named after when court has to remind them of ubuntu

The OR Tambo statue at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, on 19 November 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

You’d think that the leadership under the names of Tambo and Mhlontlo wouldn’t dare kick the can or give the opportunity to show a sense of ubuntu to another, as though it were some sort of burden.

It’s not even their own personal money that would be at stake, but I guess when that money is seen to be up for grabs, it may as well be.

It’s crazy that with so much more money pumped into rural municipalities since 1994, we’re still struggling to keep our hands off it and deploy it for the benefit of the people it’s meant to help.

You cannot preach that you are anti-colonial, pro-poor, and here for the people when you need a judge to remind you of your human duties to those you’re charged with protecting.

CONTINUE READING: Municipalities fail the leaders they’re named after when court has to remind them of ubuntu

Confirmed: LIV Golf to return to Steyn City in 2027

Gayton McKenzie, the SA minister of sport, middle, has announced LIV Golf will return to South Africa in 2027. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Minister of Sport and Recreation, Gayton McKenzie, has anointed South Africa the new headquarters of LIV Golf following last week’s successful staging of the first-ever tournament on African soil at Steyn City on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

The breakaway Saudi-backed golf league drew an alleged 100,000 fans to the tournament late last week, making it one of the biggest and best supported LIV events, rivalling the Adelaide tournament in Australia, which is widely regarded as the biggest of the league.

The Southern Guards team, made up of four South African players, namely Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester and Branden Grace, played a huge role in drawing the fans and ensuring a thrilling atmosphere on the course over the four days of play.

CONTINUE READING: Confirmed: LIV Golf to return to Steyn City in 2027

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: ANC on Iran links | Doja Cat’s SA show dad drama | Stinky bins again in Joburg