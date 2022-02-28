Ramaphosa appoints Andrea Johnson as new head of Investigating Directorate

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed advocate Andrea Johnson as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate with effect from 1 March.



Johnson replaces advocate Hermione Cronje who last year requested to vacate her office before her term ends.



According to the Presidency, Johnson is a senior deputy director in the NPA with more than 25 years’ experience, including in district, regional and high court prosecutions.

She spent 10 years in the Directorate of Special Operations and has worked in the NPA’s Priority Crimes Litigation Unit and Organised Crime Section. She is currently serving on the NPA Task Force that is overseeing the implementation of the State Capture Report recommendations.



“Under the leadership of Adv. Hermione Cronje since its establishment in 2019, the Investigating Directorate has enabled the NPA to more effectively prosecute state capture and other high-profile corruption cases,” said Ramaphosa.



“Adv. Andrea Johnson will be expected to lead the Investigating Directorate into the next phase of its work as the people of South Africa look to the criminal justice system to bring those responsible for state capture and corruption to book.



“In this regard, the Investigating Directorate will be able to draw on the extensive information compiled by the State Capture Commission and is being strengthened through the allocation of more resources.”



Ramaphosa has also, in terms of Section 13(1)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, appointed Adv. N. Somaru as Director of Public Prosecutions: Free State Division of the High Court, Adv. M.R. Makhari-Sekhaolelo as Director of Public Prosecutions: North West Division of the High Court and Adv. N.A. Bell as Director of Public Prosecutions: Western Cape Division of the High Court.



“The President wishes the new Directors well in their roles.”