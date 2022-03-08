Nkoana-Mashabane calls on govt to address gender pay gap

Alex Japho Matlala

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons living with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is concerned that women still comprise the majority of the poor, unemployed and oppressed 28 years after the advent of democracy.

Nkoana-Mashabane was speaking on Tuesday at an International Woman’s Day event in Polokwane which was themed “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

The minister said she was concerned that women in South Africa still fetched firewood, cooked, cared for the sick and performed all the house chores while still being oppressed and ill-treated. She added that women were still living in fear of their oppressors who were usually their spouses and relatives.

The minister said that according to reports, the number of women in South Africa who had been abused since Covid hit the country was alarming.

They had endured the harshest treatment at the hands of those they loved during the pandemic. She said this had happened while the same women were raising children and caring for their families.

“Our children need to be raised with love and care and so do their mothers. Everyone must respect their mothers and grandparents every day and beyond 8 March,” added Nkoana-Mashabane.

She called on abusive people to stop and start recognising women for the good work they do every day in homes and in communities.

The minister called on government to pass laws that ensure women were respected, well treated and protected from harm.

Nkoana-Mashabane touched on the alleged oppression of women in the workplace, saying more often than not, they were paid less than males. She called on government to ensure their pay was on the same level as that of their male counterparts.

“You will find women across the country on a lower salary notch compared to males, while they are doing the same type of job or with the same type of qualifications. This should be corrected.”