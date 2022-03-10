New research to boost hydroponic farming production begins in Tshwane

Narissa Subramoney

Using the wrong growing medium can have a devastating effect on produce, including stunting the plant’s growth and even killing it.

A growing medium is used in hydroponic farming.

What is hydroponic farming

It refers to the material where plants develop their roots and grows either at ground level or inside a container.

According to an indoor herbs and garden website, “The growing medium regulates watering, aeration, and nutrient intake in plants.”

“There are dozens of different growing mediums that can be used alone or combined. The best growing medium needs to match the water and nutrient requirements of the plant.”

The new research undertaken by the City of Tshwane Agriculture, the Rural Development Division, the Agricultural Research Council’s Biometry Unit and the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), will examine if reusing these materials will reduce farming costs.

In the three-year log experiment which uses hydroponically grown tomatoes, researchers will also observe whether the reused growing medium will maintain the growth, yield and quality of the crop.

“Due to the ever-increasing cost of growing mediums, hydroponic farmers end up going back to conventional farming practices,” said Tshwane City’s Environment and Agriculture MMC Katlego Mathebe.

“Reusing growing mediums would encourage continued and sustainable hydroponic farming practices,” Mathebe said.

The research project includes farmers, experiential training students and agricultural advisors as part of running the project.

The research initiative is funded by the Gauteng Department of Agriculture Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) and it is located at the Rooiwal and Soshanguve Agri-parks, with an expected completion date of March 2023.

Hydroponic farming, tomato seedlings planted. Picture – City of Tshwane.

“With this project, two students conducting experiential training will be capacitated to complete their studies.

Empowering farmers

“Farmers, researchers and agricultural advisors will be empowered with the knowledge and understanding of the effects of reusing growing mediums,” said Mathebe.

It will also reinforce skills in the hydroponic production of tomatoes, thereby maximising profit and cutting production costs.

This will eventually contribute to sustainable practices, improved income generation, increased job creation and enhanced food security.

